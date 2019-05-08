Mother’s Day 2019 Gift Ideas: Here are some assorted gifts you can choose from

Happy Mother’s Day 2019 Gift Ideas: It is often said that the bond between a child and a mother is the strongest. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, wouldn’t you like to add some spark to this special relationship with a thoughtful gesture? Or maybe a gift?

If you are thinking about buying her something but can’t make up your mind, then here are a few options you can choose from.

Bluetooth earphones

Who doesn’t like to listen to music, right? But the wire can be cumbersome unless you go for these wireless stereo sweat-resistant bluetooth earphones RZE-BT 800E. Apart from the gorgeous rose gold hue, this nifty hi-tech earpod will fit snugly into your mum’s clutch bag.

Available at: Amazon

Cost: Rs 7,999 and Rs 5950

Luxury footwear

Make this day truly endearing by gifting the perfect pair of footwear from Berleigh Luxury. The collection highlights footwear styles from block heels to stilettos, wedge heels and more, with embellishments and embossed textures.

Available at: http://www.berleigh.com

Cost: Rs 11,500 / Rs 7,500

Japanese cup and kettle

The Japanese cup and kettle make for the perfect gift that will help your mother relax and let go of all the stress. Paired with some lovely chamomile and hibiscus tea packs this would make for a perfect gift.

Available at: ishatvam.com

Cost: Kettle – Rs 3,750, Cup & Wooden Saucer- Rs 3,750

Crafted jewellery box

A beautifully crafted jewellery box for your mother to store all her family heirlooms or little trinkets can be a great gift. These jewellery boxes are crafted in wood and adorned with gold metal accents.

Available at: ishatvam.com

Cost: Rs 3,050 and Rs 3,850

Body care

The Body Shop presents Limited Edition products, specially created for Mother’s Day gifting this year- Cactus Blossom, a range of body care products, each infused with the floral-fruity fragrance of cactus blossoms. The special ingredient – cactus, makes this range exclusive and unique.

Available at: The Body Shop stores

Cost: Cactus Blossom Shower Gel – Rs 395

Cactus Blossom Body Butter – Rs 1045

Cactus Blossom Body Yogurt – Rs 845

Cactus Blossom Body Scrub – Rs 1195

Skin care

Melblok addresses all your problems related to skin darkening and pigmentation- dark spots, blemishes, acne marks, etc. The brand has recently introduced its Advanced Day Cream & Night Cream For Pigmentation.

Available at: Amazon, Flipkart and Melblok.com

Cost: Advanced Day Cream – Rs 2,560

Advanced Night Cream – Rs 2,560

Handbags

Woods London has a trendy yet elegant collection of handbags which will be the perfect gift for your mother, this Mother’s Day. A stylish handbag is a must-have for mums on-the-go and this stunning collection includes beautiful clutches, totes with chain, chic wallets, cross-body bags and classy evening handbags.

Available at: All WOODLAND & WOODS stores

Price: Rs 2000

Luxury fragrances

Gift your mother Ayurvedic skin care products & luxury fragrances from Biotique, created with 100% natural fruit & vegetable extracts. Based on age-old recipes for eternal beauty, Biotique has always catered to various skin-types for different age groups.

Available at: Biotique stores

Cost: Rs 699

Fusion wear

Raisin, a contemporary fusion wear brand for women would love to make it extra special for you this festive season! For simple yet elegant wear, head to this website.

Available at: Raisin Global.com

Cost: Rs 1,799