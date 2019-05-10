Mother’s Day 2019 Date: When is mother’s day in India 2019?

Mother’s Day 2019 Date: Mothers are important…they are indispensable. They give us unconditional love and always have our back. Paying due respect to this precious bond and a mother’s love and support, the second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother’s Day. This year it will be observed on May 12.

How did it start?

The day was first celebrated in 1908, when a lady named Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia (where the International Mother’s Day Shrine is held) after she passed away in 1905. She had earlier initiated a campaign to recognise Mother’s Day as a holiday in the United States.

Even though the request to observe the day as a holiday was denied initially, Jarvis’ continued efforts ensured that all states in US followed it by 1911. Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation in 1941 and allotted the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday to honour mothers.

Many nations, however, celebrate the day differently, often attaching it with traditions. UK celebrates it on the fourth Sunday of March in memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. In Greece, motherhood is honoured by associating it with the Eastern Orthodox celebration of the presentation of Jesus Christ to the temple on February 2, according to the Julian calendar.

In India, several stores, cafe’s and restaurants offer special discounts for mother’s on this day. However, no offer or discount can ever match up to their selfless love.