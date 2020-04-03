Your morning skincare routine with ingredients straight out of the kitchen

These skincare products are hidden in your kitchen. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) These skincare products are hidden in your kitchen. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Some people are blessed with skin on which every product, expensive or cheap, has just the right effect. However, people with sensitive or combination skin often struggle to find the perfect product.

If you can relate to this, you have come to the right place. Away from the marketing hype, we have discovered some natural skin care remedies for you. Also, now that all of us are living under a lockdown, you can utilise the time to experiment with this natural skincare regime, with ingredients easily available in Indian kitchens. Let’s dive right in.

Morning skincare routine

Most of us fail to follow a morning skincare routine as we are always in a race against time. But while we practice social distancing, you can actually do these things. You could even just do it in the shower. In the morning, your skin is fresh but also puffy and a bit bloated because of all the salt you consumed the day before. And if you have an oily skin tone, then you might find your face a bit sticky after you wake up. Therefore, it becomes important that you refresh your face with a wake-up wash or while you shower.

* Now replace your facewash with besan; yes, you heard that right. Besan is one of the most effective ingredients for your face. Simply take one spoon in your palm, add a few drops of water and rub on your face as you would do with a facewash. It helps to remove all the oil from your face.

* After that grab some ice cubes from the refrigerator and roll it on your face. This will reduce the puffiness and wake you up, quite literally.

* Now if you are someone who scrubs your face once or twice a week, keep a small jar of ground rolled oats. Again just like besan, take a spoon and scrub your face as you would do with a face scrub.

* Now for toning your face take a cotton ball and drizzle some apple cider vinegar and dab on your face. It acts as a natural toner. If you don’t have sensitive skin then you can replace it with lemon and it works the same way.

Once the lockdown is over and if don’t have much time for all of this, simply wash your face with besan as you would do with a facewash in the shower and you are good to go.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd