Wedding décor guide for the rainy season

Planning a wedding during the monsoon can be quite daunting. As such, to make things easier for you, we have compiled a list of decoration ideas that will ensure that it will be a night to remember. From transparent décor to dancing peacocks, these ideas will more than just beautify your wedding night.

So check out the tips below:

Dancing peacocks: According to Rumela Sen, editorial lead, WeddingWire India, incorporating lush peacock designs in your wedding décor will give it a thematic touch. You can add peacock designs to your wedding decoration in the form of floral figurines, couple seating décor, prints or themes for table setting, crockery, and even wedding stationery.

Vibrant artificial flowers: Using fresh flowers for décor purposes for a monsoon wedding can entail a huge risk. So, opt for artificial flowers to deck up your mandap, green artificial floral garlands as ceiling décor, artificial flowers for table décor, and a combination of flower installations and lights at the wedding venue entrance or walkway.

Floral décor elevates the appeal (representative) (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Floral décor elevates the appeal (representative) (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

How about umbrellas as phoolon ki chaadar? Get creative with your bridal entry! This monsoon, ditch the traditional phoolon ki chaadar and opt for a super glam yet chic umbrella phoolon ki chaadar to make the grand appearance. You can decorate the umbrella with flowers, use transparent or multi-colored umbrellas and even opt for the latest trend — parasols.

It can also become ‘the’ theme of your wedding décor. All you need to do is use funky umbrellas as ceiling decorations, floral or embroidered umbrellas as centerpieces, props, or backdrops for photobooths.

Transparent wedding tent décor ideas: Enjoy the feel of monsoon without worrying about ruining your outdoor wedding with transparent wedding tents. Alfresco weddings are a hit among couples planning a wedding these days. You can also go for transparent tents adorned with lanterns or chandeliers for night weddings, transparent tent décor with white/pastel decoration, and artificial flower arrangements for intimate/elegant wedding themes.

Use your imagination to add zest to your wedding decor (Source: Pexels) Use your imagination to add zest to your wedding decor (Source: Pexels)

“Let the rain not play a spoil sport on one of the most important events of your life. Let your imagination flow with beautiful and dreamy elements like a cloudy sky set-up for the indoor ceiling or lush foliage and artificial flowers as a garden set up for your wedding venue. You can add a peacock installation here as well to make matters even more grand,” said Sen.

