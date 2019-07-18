Skincare essentials: Easy tips to fight acne this moonsoon

Monsoon is finally here, bringing the much-needed respite from the scorching heat. But it also leads to a rise in humidity levels and dampness, making the skin prone to bacterial infections, acne and pimples. Which is why it becomes extremely essential to take extra care of the skin during this season.

“The rule is to cleanse, tone and moisturise along with exfoliation and masking,” says Plabita Sharma, skin care expert, The Body Shop, who shares a few tips to take care of the skin this season.

*Choose the perfect cleanser

Exposure to dust and dirt leads to birth of bacteria on skin making it prone to acne. It is important to cleanse your face at least two times in a day, especially after you return home from outside, to keep acne bacteria away. But ensure that you do not indulge in excessive cleansing as it will strip-off your skin’s natural moisture leaving it dry.

*Apply sunscreen

The harmful UV radiation can penetrate through clouds, which is why it is advised to apply a light-weight sunscreen before you step out. It is also recommended to top up your sunscreen every two hours and use SPF in mist form to keep your skin protected from UVA and UVB rays. SPF mist is travel friendly, effective and can be used anytime on top of your make-up.

*Moisturise your skin frequently

Moisturise your skin regularly to keep the outer layer properly hydrated. Fluctuating rainy days may make the skin dry or oily and even itchy. Use a gel-based moisturiser which is compatible with all skin types. The light-weight consistency of gel will leave your skin feeling refreshed yet moisturised.

*Apply serum

Apply 2-3 drops of serum with tea tree oil before you apply your moisturiser. This will help keep your skin bacteria-free the whole day. The skin easily absorbs the lightweight serum formulas, keeping it non-sticky all day long.

*Opt for a no make-up look

One of the most most important things is to stay away from heavy make-up. Always prep your skin with a matte primer before you begin to paint your canvas.

*Maintain hygiene

Ensure your hands are clean before you touch your face. Touching your face, especially the infected area, will spread bacteria that can cause more acne.

*Exfoliation

Exfoliation helps in removing dead skin and unclog pores, and also helps in regeneration of skin cells. Choose products with ingredients like tea tree oil, charcoal, and yogurt. Make sure you exfoliate with these mildly abrasive ingredients to give your skin perfect glow this monsoon.

*Toning

The skin tends to become sticky and oily during the rainy season, making it essential to use toner to remove leftover dirt and make-up. Choose a toner with ingredients like tea tree oil, rose water or chamomile.

*Sheet mask

Use sheet masks twice a week to restore the natural glow of your face. Sheet masks are a great way to achieve flawless skin during the monsoon season.

*Increase water intake

Drink lots of water to keep the skin hydrated and wash off the toxins from the body.