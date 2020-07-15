Monsoon skincare: Quick and easy face scrubs for busy days

Even if you do not have the luxury to sit down and pamper yourself every day, you still owe it to your skin. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Even if you do not have the luxury to sit down and pamper yourself every day, you still owe it to your skin. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Let us rejoice, because monsoon is finally here! As it rains and you sit down near the window to work, or read a book, do not forget that the resulting humidity may also dampen your spirits and make it difficult for your skin and hair. Even if you do not have the luxury to sit down and pamper yourself every day, you still owe it to your skin. To make it easier for you, here are some quick face scrubs which can give you the goodness of skincare within seconds. If you have 30 seconds to spare every day, here is what you can do; read on.

Coffee and coconut oil

You must be having coffee powder at home, and if not, you can use ground tea, too. Just take one tablespoon each of ground coffee/tea and coconut oil. Mix the two together to make a scrub and then rub it gently on the face for mild exfoliation. It will get your skin the boost it needs every day.

Baking soda and facial cleanser

For this, take one teaspoon of baking soda and any face cleanser of your choice. Mix them and apply gently on the face to give your skin a fine texture. This works especially well for those who have oily skin. But keep in mind that your skin does not need this every day; once a week for a few weeks should be good enough.

Brown sugar and honey

Another easy scrub, for this you will need one teaspoon of honey and one teaspoon of brown sugar for mild exfoliation. Mix the two and even add a few drops of lemon juice to make the perfect skincare recipe. It can remove excess oil from the face, keep it naturally moisturised.

As we have mentioned before in our previous stories, every skin type is different and you need to try different things and understand what works best for your skin. These three scrubs are easy to make and hardly require any application time. Just massage, exfoliate and wash off. Let us know which of these scrubs you will be using today.

