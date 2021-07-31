This monsoon, simplify your skincare routine with vitamin C serum

Monsoons are all about nostalgia, binging on deep-fried snacks and enjoying a hot cuppa. However, a major flipside to this otherwise beautiful season is the havoc it wreaks on the skin. The humidity in the air causes the skin to become greasier which leads to acne, inflammations, or breakouts. So how can one combat this multitude of problems with just a face serum?

“Monsoons bring with them a host of skincare problems right from skin oiliness to acne, rosacea and pore inflammations. It is important to adapt your skincare routine to suit the season and opt for a beauty solution that is made with efficacious, light-weight formulations to help hydrate and nourish the skin. Use a face serum that comprises essential skincare ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and salicylic acid that hydrate and exfoliate without making the skin oily. An added benefit of vitamin C will serve as a powerful antioxidant that will help reduce dullness, spots and uneven skin tone, thereby giving you inherently radiant skin,” said Dr Aparna Santhanam, dermatologist & skin expert to ITC Charmis.

Read on to find out how this beauty tonic could be the solution you need to keep your skin healthy and radiant.

Skin-type friendly – A good serum is suitable for all skin types. It can provide lightweight moisturisation for oily skin, rejuvenation, and radiance for dull skin. It can also help reduce spots, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone. For acne-prone skin, serum with salicylic acid works well, whereas for dry skin hyaluronic acid is a better bet. Also, look out for vitamin C; it is a super antioxidant ingredient that removes, spots, dullness, uneven skin tone and brightens the skin!

Hydration – Irrespective of the season, it is important to hydrate and nourish the skin. Considering that a serum is made up of smaller molecules that seep deeper into the skin than any average cream or moisturiser, it delivers an extremely high concentration of active ingredients. It also re-adjusts the excess sebum on the face to make the skin look healthy and well-moisturised.

Non-sticky formulation – Serums are water or emulsion-based formulations hence they have a light gel-like or watery, non-sticky texture that absorbs quickly into the skin-quenching the skin’s thirst for moisturisation and leaving it with a fresh, dewy smooth finish.

Budget buy – A serum is a hero product that can eliminate the need for single-purpose skincare products such as creams or moisturisers.

Easy Application – A drop or two of this beauty elixir will provide much-needed nourishment and prep with your skin for monsoons. Use your fingertips to gently apply the serum to your face and neck and then lightly tap, pat, and smoothen it out and voila you’re done!

Let the expert serum work hard to take care of your skin while you sit back and enjoy the monsoons.