Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Simple tips to keep your skin healthy and happy in the rainy season

"Those with oily and acne-prone skin may also face a hard time during this season trying to keep all the excess oil on their face under control," wrote Dr Kiran Sethi in an Instagram post

"Regular exfoliation should be a part of your monsoon skincare routine," said Dr Kiran Sethi, an aesthetic, skin and wellness doctor. (Photo: Pexels)

Monsoon chases away the heat but brings along many skin-related problems including acne, allergies, boils, and rashes. That is because, during monsoon, the humidity level rises and makes it difficult for the skin to adjust to the changes and maintain the glow. “A good monsoon skincare routine should be followed to combat this,” Dr Kiran Sethi wrote on Instagram.

“Those with oily and acne-prone skin may also face a hard time during this season trying to keep all the excess oil on their face under control,” she added, as she shared some effective tips — using sunscreen to exfoliating regularly — that will help keep monsoon skin issues at bay.

Use a salicylic acid-based cleanser: It reduces oil secretion and prevents follicular obstruction, which happens in this hot humid season.

Exfoliation is the key: Regular exfoliation should be a part of your monsoon skincare routine. It helps get rid of dead skin cells and give the skin a healthy glow. Do this once or twice a week.

Go for minimal makeup: Wear less or no makeup. Heavy makeup look won’t stay put and might block your skin pores.

Use a mist with anti-oil ingredients: The rise in humidity will make your skin feel sticky and greasy. Make sure you add an alcohol-free mist containing niacinamide, green tea, or tea tree in your monsoon skincare routine to keep it healthy and non-greasy.

Don’t stop wearing sunscreen: Switch to a gel if you have to, but do wear a sunblock as the sun is stronger during these months.

Keep the skin dry: Monsoon season invites a lot of skin infections. The humidity in the air makes skin moist and causes dampness, resulting in fungal overgrowth in the groin, friction and sweaty areas like under the breast and even on the feet. Wear sweat-wicking fabrics, bathe, and change your clothes when you sweat.

