Keep skin woes at bay with this ‘monsoon fruit’

Oiliness, acne breakouts, and even rashes become common during the rainy season. While certain ointments and medicines may provide temporary relief from such skincare issues, experts stress eating seasonal and healthy foods for long-term benefits. After all, what you eat reflects on your face.

So, for this rainy reason, make sure your diet is full of vegetables and fruits to keep your skincare woes at bay.

One such ‘monsoon fruit’ that will help keep your skin healthy is the plum, the benefits of which nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared on Instagram.

“Monsoon brings its own share of skincare troubles. Have you ever had an increase in acne breakout, rashes, clogged skin pores or oiliness during the rainy season? So, what’s best is to include plum in your diet that not only can help you deal well with skin issues but can give a great looking skin in more than one way,” she captioned the post.

According to Batra, plums..

Treat acne: Due to their antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, plums are very helpful in fighting off acne. They also help to remove excess oil from the skin. Also, due to their vitamin A content, plums can help to reduce acne scars as well.

Reduce signs of ageing: Collagen deficiency often makes the skin look dull and lifeless. The plum contains a high amount of vitamin C that is required for the production of hydroxyproline and hydroxylysine, which are needed to bind the molecules that produce collagen. This rejuvenates the skin from the roots and reduces wrinkles and other signs of ageing.

Protects skin from sun damage: The UV rays of the sun can cause damage to your skin when exposed for a prolonged duration. Plums have high amounts of antioxidants along with vitamins C and E that provide an effective shield against sunrays and reduce sun damage.

“This season, eat plums for healthy skin as you enjoy the monsoon rains,” she added.

