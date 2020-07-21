Monsoon skincare: Have you tried using this mogra flower face pack yet?

When it comes to skincare, flowers are preferred, because their natural goodness can give you a new kind of glow. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) When it comes to skincare, flowers are preferred, because their natural goodness can give you a new kind of glow. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

This monsoon season, more and more people are taking a pro-active approach to skincare. In fact, they are preferring natural home-made remedies to cosmetics. This is good, because in the long run, it saves us a lot of time, money and helps us to feel good about our skin, too.

When it comes to skincare, flowers are preferred, because their natural goodness can give you a new kind of glow. Here is one such flower that can be considered for your daily routine — mogra, also known as the ‘Arabian Jasmine’.

It is said that the flower has some anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties, which can make the skin feel smooth. Here is a simple face pack that you can make today and use; read on.

Things you need

* Two spoons of mogra leaves

* One tablespoon of milk

* One teaspoon of gram flour

* Some rose water

Method

* Boil the leaves so that they become soft and you can crush them later. Do not discard the water, as it contains the essence of the mogra leaves and you can use it later to wash your face.

* When the leaves become soft, grind them and make a paste. While you are at it, add a few drops of rose water, too.

* The next step would be to add the gram flour to the paste. You can also add the milk to it, and mix it all together to make a smooth and a consistent paste.

* Use this paste to gently massage your face, and leave it on for at least 20 minutes.

* Once it dries, wash it off with the boiled water which has perhaps cooled down by now. But before you do that, you can also apply a little bit of coconut oil to the hands, using which you can massage the face a little more.

* After washing the face, wipe it using a clean towel, and you will notice the visible difference the mogra flower leaves has brought to your face.

Will you be trying this today?

