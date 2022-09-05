scorecardresearch
This monsoon fruit helps ‘treat acne, reduce signs of ageing, protect skin from sun damage’

While experts believe that "good skincare and cleanliness may resolve the majority of concerns", you must also consume some monsoon-friendly fresh fruits to keep the skin healthy

monsoon, skincareGet healthy and glowing skin by eating these fruits (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Monsoon has brought much-needed respite after months of scorching summer. It has added a hint of greenery and vibrancy to the atmosphere, making it lively. However, on the flip side, the rainy season also leads to several skin concerns as “there’s a correlation between some skin problems with the monsoon,” according to dermatologist Dr Sejal Saheta, dermatologist, InUrSkn.

She explained, “Extreme humidity and frequent perspiration can cause a new set of skin concerns. Common skin problems in the monsoon are fungal skin infection, sweat rash, acne, and eczema.” While the expert believes that “good skincare and cleanliness may resolve a majority of concerns”, you must also consume some monsoon-friendly fresh fruits this season to keep your skin’s health in check.

As such, nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to share a fruit that “not only can help you deal well with skin issues but can give a great looking skin in more than one way”. Wondering what is it? It’s plum!

 

She shared the following skin benefits of consuming this delicious fruit.

Treats acne

Plums are helpful in fighting acne due to their antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. “They also help to remove excess oil from your skin. Also due to their vitamin A content, plums can help reduce acne scars as well.”

Reduces signs of ageing

Collagen deficiency can make the skin look dull and lifeless. “The plum contains a high amount of vitamin C that is required for the production of hydroxyproline and hydroxylysine, which are needed to bind the molecules that produce collagen. This rejuvenates the skin from the roots and reduces wrinkles and other signs of ageing,” Batra said.

plums, skincare Plum hastens skin healing and encourages the replacement of damaged skin with new skin (Source: Pixabay)

Protects skin from sun damage

UV rays can be extremely damaging to the skin. The nutritionist explained that plums “have high amounts of antioxidants along with vitamin C and E that provide an effective shield against the sun rays and reduce sun damage“.

Additionally, they also help increase blood circulation to the scar, stimulating the formation of new skin and reducing its appearance, according to Dr Saheta. She said, “It hastens skin healing and encourages the replacement of damaged skin with new skin. Plums also improve skin texture and elasticity, treat a variety of skin conditions and reduce the appearance of dark spots and freckles.”

The dermatologist added that juicy fruits — pomegranate, papaya, berries, apple, banana and avocado — are best to consume during this season. “These fruits are enriched with skin-friendly elements that help reduce oiliness, fight acne, and give the skin a toned, healthy appearance,” she added.

