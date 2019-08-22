Monsoon skincare: Get rid of your acne woes with these effective home remedies

While monsoon is the time to enjoy the rains, many of us are confined indoors struggling to deal with the adverse effects of the humid, sultry weather which can take a toll on the skin. Our skin needs moisture to keep it firm. While the skin is very resilient and can repair itself, it shouldn’t mean that this self-healing property is taken for granted.

Constant exposure to humidity makes the skin susceptible to dehydration and damage. The changes in the weather during the monsoon can be quite unpredictable and can start to show up in various ways such as acne, allergies and rashes. Acne can even affect other body parts particularly the back, arms and the buttocks.

Why does acne occur during monsoon?

“Increased humidity combined with the heat can lead to an increase in the production of sebum in the skin which can result in the skin looking greasy; becoming a breeding ground for bacteria. The sticky skin invites dust, dirt and sweat which causes the skin pores to become clogged leading to acne breakouts. In addition, the skin also becomes uneven and lifeless,” says Dr Rinky Kapoor, co-director, The Esthetic Clinics.

The key to treat acne, according to Dr Kapoor, is to identify the skin type correctly and not to over cleanse. Over cleansing will dry out the skin, which in turn triggers the skin’s mechanism to hydrate leading to more sebum secretion, and hence acne problem.

Here are a few simple tips to keep your skin healthy and glowing during monsoons:

Neem leaves

Take a few neem leaves and make a paste of them with turmeric and milk. Apply the paste on the face and other affected areas. Leave for 10 minutes and then wash with cold water. Your skin will feel smooth and will become blemish-free over time.

Neem fruit

The fruit serves as an antidote to acne. Gently massage the insides of the neem fruit on the acne or acne prone areas and leave it to dry. Wash the area with a gentle cleanser. Do this daily for acne-free monsoon season.

A mix of oils

Mix few drops of neem oil with coconut or almond oil and apply on the affected areas to get rid of pimples

Sugar to the rescue

Mix one tablespoon of honey with three tablespoons of brown sugar and lightly scrub your face with this mixture. Wash off after 15 minutes. This will help prevent acne and leave the skin feeling clean and smooth.

Two-way potato

Who does not enjoy a hot plate of potato fritters with tea on a rainy day, but did you know that potatoes also help fight monsoon acne? Apply thin slices of potato or use potato juice on the affected areas and your acne will be gone in no time.

Steam the pimples away

Steam your face for a few minutes regularly. This will help open the pores and get rid acne from the root.

Astringent for oily skin

If you have naturally oily skin, then use an astringent after cleansing your face. This will help remove the dirt and oil from the pores.

Drink lots of water

Drink lots of water and avoid drinking too much tea, coffee and alcohol to prevent skin breakouts.

Wash your face regularly

Wash your face as soon as you back home from outside. Wipe the face with a soft towel or cloth.

Despite using these home remedies, if the problem of acne still persists then it is suggested that you visit a good dermatologist to find out the root cause of the problem and opt for medical treatment.