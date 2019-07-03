Water crisis: Simple ways to collect rainwater

Heavy rainfall has lashed Mumbai and other parts of India this week, disrupting flight and rail services. The Maharashtra government declared a public holiday in Mumbai on Tuesday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the city. Around 25 people have died due to rain-related mishaps in the city, schools and colleges will remain closed and everyone is advised to avoid leaving their homes.

While there are heavy showers today, a few weeks back, Chennai was suffering from an acute water crisis. Even Hollywood actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio took to Instagram to reshare a BBC News post highlighting the ongoing water crisis in Chennai. “Only rain can save Chennai from this situation”, the post had read. Repercussions of a weak monsoon are felt in Kerala’s major reservoirs. According to data from the Central Water Commission (CWC) as of June 27, the state’s reservoirs reported 47 per cent deficiency from normal storage.

In such a scenario, it becomes increasingly important to save water. Here’s how you can gather those precious drops by making your own rainwater harvesting system at home in the smallest way possible.

Install a rain barrel

If you are into taking up DIY projects, then here’s one that will not just help you live eco-friendly way, but can also be done without much hassle. It’s a free-standing rain collection system which fills up surprisingly fast, as two funnels shaped attached fills the containers with rainwater. Since this easy-to-deploy system holds rain straight from the source, it also decreases the chances of contamination, thereby making the water fit to be used for household chores or cleaning vehicles.

DIY rain barrel with tap

This is a another variant of the same system. Installing a tap to the bottom makes it a lot easier to use. You can place it in the outdoor and use it for watering plants and garden area.

Rainwater collection system

Though it is not a new concept. In fact, a lot of universities in India have a proper system installed where they collect rainwater and store in a different tank. The water is then supplied to an alternative mainline connection. You can also change the source of water supply right from the tank level whenever needed. In this way, you save a lot of groundwater.

DIY filtered trash can

If you have an unused huge trash can lying around, you can use the filter on the barrel to keep the waste away from the water. Just clean the can and put a budget-friendly net on the opening of the can.

Conserving water is the need of the hour and it is imperative that everybody contributes to it.