Monsoon makeover: A rainproof guide for your home exteriors

Living in an urban concrete jungle, one is unlikely to experience a slice of nature close to home. Nothing comes close to the natural landscapes that have been around. In recent times, with the alarming rate at which dense urban environments continue to push the rental prices, the square footage of the newly built apartments show a decline. Although space might be at a premium, the need for creating a well-balanced home shows inflation.

“Designing towards well-being is on the rise, as homemakers now have a good grasp on the impact that colour, layout, furniture and material choices can make in their lives. Also, with monsoons arriving, it is important to upgrade your home and rainproof it, so that one can enjoy this time to the fullest and not spend it all on cleaning the mess,” says Jesal Lodha, principal designer at The Little Details

Here are some tips to get your balconies ready for the monsoon:

Use moisture absorbers: Monsoon maintenance becomes a tough job if you are living in a location that has a humid climate. Purchase some moisture absorbing bags and place them in a few corners of the house to get rid of excess moisture. These bags are available on Amazon and are long-lasting. They are a worthwhile investment, especially in places with too much dampness or humidity.

Getting outdoors, indoors: When the monsoon knocks on the door, nature replaces all brown with green. Placing some plants indoors reminds us that the season of new hopes is here. It certainly creates a soothing effect and boosts positive energy. These monsoon plants can also elevate the level of oxygen within your home.

Invest in good quality outdoor furniture: Buying the right outdoor furniture which could survive the extreme summers/winters & monsoon is imperative. Wrought iron furniture would be a great option for someone who loves old rustic charm. If you’re a wooden furniture lover, ensure a coating of weatherproof polish to protect the wood.

All-weather fabrics: D Décor provides an array of weatherproof/waterproof fabrics in a variety of colours and textures to choose from. An outdoor rug made of materials such as nylon, polyester and polypropylene are resistant to moisture and would also be a good choice in terms of maintenance.

Cover the vertical openings of your balcony: If you have a balcony space covered with a roof and the monsoon being at its peak, it would be wise to cover these openings of your balcony. The easiest and fastest way to do so is by covering it with PVC blinds and if you are a daylight lover like me, opting for a transparent PVC blind would be a great option. Since there are a variety of finishes/colours available, it would be a great way to explore and have some fun with textures and colours. Sustainability being a necessity, using alternate blinds made with cane/bamboo texture would serve the purpose.

Cover your terraces: There are a variety of options to cover your terraces; one such would be, retractable all-weather awnings. If you’re knee-deep on keeping the terrace open to the sky through the year.