Follow these ‘desi nuskhe’ to reduce hair fall during monsoon

The monsoon brings a welcome respite from the searing summer heat. However, the elevated level of moisture in the air makes our hair weak – making them much more prone to hair fall. “Perhaps, the only thing we hate about this season is hair fall in monsoon,” Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli reverberated the popular sentiment on Instagram. Thus, it becomes crucial to take some extra care of your tresses this season.

She said, “Taking care of your hair becomes much more difficult during the rainy season. But with a little extra care, you can enjoy this season to the fullest without worrying about your hair.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

But, are you tired of splurging on hair care products that show no results despite consistent use? Follow these simple ‘desi nuskhe‘ to sail through the storm and rains this monsoon!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli)

Here are some DIY Ayurvedic hair fall remedies for monsoon, as suggested by Dr Kohli.

Hibiscus hair mask

*Grind the hibiscus leaves and flowers to make a fine paste.

*Add curd to this paste and mix well to get a smooth consistency.

*Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair, and let it sit for an hour.

*Shampoo your hair with lukewarm water.

*Use the mask once or twice a week.

ALSO READ | Things to keep in mind before using vitamin C

Onion juice

*Put the onion in a blender to extract its juice.

*Use the cotton swab to apply the onion juice to your scalp.

*Leave it on for 30-50 minutes before washing your hair with water.

*Use this remedy twice a week.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!