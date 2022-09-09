scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Follow these ‘desi nuskhe’ to reduce hair fall during monsoon

"With a little extra care, you can enjoy this season to the fullest without worrying about your hair," the expert said

hair fall, monsoonHere are some DIY Ayurvedic hair fall remedies for monsoon (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The monsoon brings a welcome respite from the searing summer heat. However, the elevated level of moisture in the air makes our hair weak – making them much more prone to hair fall. “Perhaps, the only thing we hate about this season is hair fall in monsoon,” Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli reverberated the popular sentiment on Instagram. Thus, it becomes crucial to take some extra care of your tresses this season.

She said, “Taking care of your hair becomes much more difficult during the rainy season. But with a little extra care, you can enjoy this season to the fullest without worrying about your hair.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

But, are you tired of splurging on hair care products that show no results despite consistent use? Follow these simple ‘desi nuskhe‘ to sail through the storm and rains this monsoon!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli) 

Here are some DIY Ayurvedic hair fall remedies for monsoon, as suggested by Dr Kohli.

Hibiscus hair mask

*Grind the hibiscus leaves and flowers to make a fine paste.
*Add curd to this paste and mix well to get a smooth consistency.
*Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair, and let it sit for an hour.
*Shampoo your hair with lukewarm water.
*Use the mask once or twice a week.

ALSO READ |Things to keep in mind before using vitamin C

Onion juice

*Put the onion in a blender to extract its juice.
*Use the cotton swab to apply the onion juice to your scalp.
*Leave it on for 30-50 minutes before washing your hair with water.
*Use this remedy twice a week.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...Premium
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 05:30:27 pm
Next Story

Apple iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2, new Apple Watch models now up for pre-order

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

When Queen Elizabeth II was coronated in June 1953
Watch

When Queen Elizabeth II was coronated in June 1953

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

Will Rahul Gandhi be Congress chief again? He says, ‘It will be clear when…’

Will Rahul Gandhi be Congress chief again? He says, ‘It will be clear when…’

BJP 'terrorising' Muslims on pretext of conducting madrassa survey: Mayawati

BJP 'terrorising' Muslims on pretext of conducting madrassa survey: Mayawati

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Apple iPhone 14 series is here, should you upgrade or get iPhone 13 instead?
Friday Buying Guide

Apple iPhone 14 series is here, should you upgrade or get iPhone 13 instead?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Premium
Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh visarjan, Lord Ganesh immersion ceremonies, Ganesh visarjan 2022, photos of Ganesh visarjan, Ganesh idol immersion photos, indian express news
Goodbye, Bappa! Devotees bid adieu to the lord as immersion ceremonies mark the end of Ganesh Chaturthi
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement