Monsoon hair care: These basic dos and don’ts will keep your tresses strong

Monsoon is the one season when the skin and the hair tend to react differently to the changing weather and the rising humidity. As such, it becomes important to come up with a plan, a course of action, to take care of yourself. Among the many things that impede the healthy growth of hair, humidity can be a major factor. If you are looking to take care of your hair, here are some simple tips that can help you a great deal; find out what they are.

* Make sure your scalp is clean at all times. Having a dirty scalp can only lead to more hair problems, including scalp acne and dandruff. When you wash your hair, make sure you use a mild shampoo that is repeated once or twice every week, followed by a conditioner of your choice.

* Humidity is known to make the hair frizzy. Once you are done washing, make sure you only use a soft towel to squeeze the excess the water from the hair. Let it dry naturally. Do not use anything that can harm the tresses. If you are finding it particularly difficult to tame your hair, use a light serum.

* Humidity can also make the hair get tangled a lot. Tangled hair can lead to breakage and loss of volume. To avoid tangling, when the hair dries wear it in simple manner, like a high ponytail, a plain braid, or a neat bun. These easy hairstyles are considered to be fuss-free.

* If possible, get your hair trimmed regularly. Do not step out at the cost of your health, but many salon service providers are providing at-home services. If you can avail them, do that. Trimming can rid you of split ends and the general dryness of hair, which is a great thing for the monsoon months.

* While generally you are supposed to stay at home as much as possible, if you do have to step out in the rain, make sure you carry an umbrella with you, or a raincoat. Use the hood to cover your head and keep your hair from getting wet. It is best if you let your hair stay dry as much as possible, especially given the humidity.

