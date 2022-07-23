This monsoon, keep dandruff at bay with these effective tips

Dandruff is that flaky white element found on the scalp, or on the shoulders of your nice black dress or t-shirt, that causes itchiness. Calling it “more common than you can imagine”, Dr B L Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon, SkinQure Clinic, Saket- New Delhi said that it is “amongst the most common concerns faced by those between 18-25 years.”

The expert added that dandruff is a skin disease that affects about 50 per cent of the global population and is “joined by the proliferation of lipophilic yeasts of the genus Malassezia”. “It is the shedding of undue amounts of dead skin flakes from the scalp. There may be a bit of itching, but typically no redness or scabbing. While this germ is often present on everyone’s scalp, it will produce some irritation if it grows heavily. Since it is caused by a build-up of dead skin, and in more severe cases a yeast-like organism aggravates it, we can see an increase in dandruff issues during monsoon as the fungus accountable for causing it flourishes in this season,” he told indianexpress.com.

The increasing of dandruff on your scalp limits your hair from getting all the nourishment for appropriate development and sustenance. Dandruff is the most common and undesirable consequence of dry scalp and microbial diseases which is also a primary driver of male pattern baldness. It is the common problem that increases during monsoon, both in males and females.

Here are a few tips that might help you fight this issue:

Consider using an anti-dandruff shampoo containing antifungals like Ketoconazole, Salicylic Acid, and Selenium Disulphide that can prove beneficial for your hair.

Massaging your scalp with non-sticky hair oil at least once a week will expand the blood circulation in the scalp which can make it dandruff free.

ALSO READ | https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/monsoon-alert-keep-hair-woes-at-bay-with-these-expert-tips-8012986/

Less is more when it comes to hair products because a lot of the styling products like gel and pomade not only irritate but also increase the likelihood of dandruff if they contain alcohol as well. So, restrain the application of such products and always opt for a styling product that does not have alcohol as it tends to dry out the scalp.

Washing hair on a daily basis will reduce the chances of build-up and thus, keep dandruff in check from making guest appearances on your shoulder. If you get wet in rain, wash your hair once you are back, it will keep dandruff at bay and will improve the overall health of the scalp. Also, avoid using a blow dryer, try to towel dry your wet hair and refrain from tying wet hairs.

The market is flourished with numerous anti-dandruff shampoos and products that talk about eradicating the issue completely. So before selecting any product, an analysis of your type of hair is of utmost importance. It’s important to stay away from the products causing side effects.

ALSO READ | Haircare tips: Simple Ayurvedic remedies to keep dandruff away

It is also suggested not to use any home-based remedies for treating dandruff. “Often people can be seen using lemon or curd which is definitely not a solution. So, if you are not sure what will suit your hair, it is recommended to speak to a certified dermatologist for the right advice. In severe cases, a professional consultation can be beneficial because it is not always necessary that monsoon is the only reason for sudden increase in the dandruff, it might be due to other factors,” he suggested.

​​ 📣 For more lifestyle news, follo​​w us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!