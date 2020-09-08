Make your home monsoon ready with these 5 simple tips

Make sure your home interiors stay intact during monsoon with these tips. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

There is no denying that monsoons bring respite from the sweltering heat, but it is also true that the high levels of moisture in the air during the rainy season can do more harm than good to the interiors of your home. So don’t forget to safeguard your home against the damaging effects of the rains. Therefore, it is always advised to get pre-monsoon maintenance done.

Here are five easy monsoon care tips for your home, courtesy Quickr’s Commonfloor.com. These precautionary tips can help protect your home from cracks, leakage and water getting stagnant.

Cover the windows and balcony with tarpaulin sheets

It is common for water to enter houses from the balcony, windows, or other outlets when it is raining. And, sometimes this can be the case despite your doors and windows being shut. The quickest go-to solution could be covering your balcony and windows with tarpaulin sheets.

Alternatively, you could install sturdy and robust shades on your windows and balconies so that rainwater can easily flow out. Examine your roof thoroughly and address any defect before the rains.

Varnish wooden doors

Another common concern during monsoons is the swelling of wooden doors due to moisture in the atmosphere. It could be due to loose hinges or wrong fixing of the door. In such a case, varnishing or using sandpaper on that part of the door can solve the problem. You could also have the door removed and fixed again.

Use safe wiring

Electrical malfunctions are common during the rainy season. It is important to take safety measures while using any electrical appliances. Cover the joints properly and use only quality wires. By covering the wirings, you get the double benefit of ensuring safety and giving a sophisticated look to your interiors, so why not? Also, ensure to use separate fuse for each power board. Never overload and avoid unnecessary or excess power during transmission.

Remove dampness in cupboards

Make sure cupboards are clean and pest-free. (Source: Pixabay) Make sure cupboards are clean and pest-free. (Source: Pixabay)

The risk of dampness and pests inside cupboards are higher during monsoon. Hence, put camphor, neem leaves, cloves to keep silverfish and other insects away from your cupboards.

Ensure no leakage and cracks

Monsoon exposes homes to leakage or cracks and its best to get them repaired as early as possible. Ensure to fix leakage or cracks with the assistance of a professional or good civil engineer. But don’t forget to ensure safety protocols and wear a mask before engaging/seeking help.

