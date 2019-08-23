From funky fuchsia to glittery gold: Perfect colours for the monsoon bride

Monsoon weddings definitely score high on the romantic factor as the joy of taking a vow with the sound of raindrops serving as music to the ears in unparalleled. But for any bride, it is not only about the excitement of taking a vow — the decor, music and the ensemble (which takes a lot of effort to choose) all play an important role. Which is why, it becomes extremely important to consider every detail when it comes to choosing the wedding attire for brides.

To help you make an informed choice, Suruchi Parakh, founder and designer, Suruchi Parakh Couture suggests the best colours trending this monsoon season.

Choose the right fabric

Kick-start your sartorial journey by choosing the right fabric. Considering the high levels of humidity in the air, it’s best to opt for breathable and feel-good fabrics like organic cotton, chanderi, pure chiffon, pure Georgette, cotton silk blends that can be easily worn for longer duration. Avoid dense fabrics such as velvet and silk.

While choosing colours, don’t go for dark colours such as maroon and reds, instead pick pastels and soft colours and team them with minimal jewellery. This season, greens, yellows, blues, fuchsias and oranges are scoring way over conventional bridal colours.

Go green!

Monsoon tends to awaken the nature from a deep slumber for it turns dry land into a green zone. So why not match the season? The contemporary bride is opting for offbeat shades of green for their wedding day. If you too plan to go green on your wedding day, then you can team an emerald green lehenga with red bandhani dupatta or even go with a sage green lehenga with intricate work and a cape style blouse.

Glittering gold

Watch all those heads turn when you walk down the aisle in a shimmery golden outfit. There are many ways you can choose to include golden in your wedding ensemble — whether it is an olive green lehenga with golden thread work and light-coloured dupatta or golden lehenga with mirror work and gotta patti. You can also opt for a peach and golden lehenga with a sheer dupatta. A little bit of bling never hurts.

Break the monotony with blue

A blue outfit will definitely make you shine on your wedding day. An ivory and powder blue lehenga is a refreshing and chic combination for the new-age bride who want to stand out. You can also choose for a midnight or mineral blue sari!

Pastel elegance

Pastel colours work across seasons and time. A monsoon bride can go for a lemon yellow ensemble paired with mint green. Ivory is also trending big this monsoon. You can coordinate it with other hues to add a pop of colour to your look. Apart from this, a sari or lehenga in either dusty lilac or peach will look fabulous this season.

Funky fuchsia

A lot of brides rock fuchsia bridal lehengas on their wedding day, and we sort of got bored of the colour for a while! But this monsoon you can opt for a fuchsia lehenga with gota-patti work, or team a basic one with red dupatta and a plain gold sequin blouse.

Aqua magic

Everything in shades of aqua, grey to sea-greens is on the radar of the fashion-conscious brides. If you are in love with this hue, we are sure you are gonna shine on your wedding functions — classic and subtle.