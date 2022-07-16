Monsoon alert: Keep hair woes at bay with these expert tips

While Monsoon brings a burst of greenery and liveliness, it also accompanies a variety of skin and hair issues. “You’ll likely have to deal with dull, frizzy hair, dandruff, a greasy scalp, and other usual problems during this time of the year. The monsoon exacerbates the situation by robbing your hair of its bounce and making every day seem like a poor hair day,” said Dr B L Jangid, Dermatologist & Hair Transplant Surgeon, SkinQure Clinic, Saket- New Delhi.

He added that sebum, an oily substance produced by the sebaceous glands in the body, “can build up extremely easily on the scalp, especially if it isn’t washed frequently when the weather is humid during the monsoon season”.

During the monsoon season, bacteria can feed on this sebum to reproduce, which can lead to problems like dandruff and lice.

Here are some common monsoon-related hair problems, according to the expert

Hair fall

Sweating and high humidity levels can harm the scalp and hair, making them dry and brittle. This is what results in hair loss. Hairfall during monsoon increases by almost 30 per cent, and you can have abrupt, severe hair loss. It gets worse due to the changing environment and heavy humidity. Additionally, increased pollution, grime, and dust leads to hair loss.

Dandruff

The fungus Malassezia is most frequently connected to dandruff. It is constantly present on our scalp and it thrives best during the monsoon season because of high humidity levels. During this phase, the scalp becomes itchy, and you may think that your itchy scalp is a result of perspiration, but the most likely cause is dandruff, which builds up a layer of dead skin and causes you itch.

Lice

Another embarrassing and contagious problem that increases during the rainy season is lice infestation. Due to changes in temperature and an increase in humidity, lice breed during this season.

Scalp infection and itchiness

The humidity and acidic rainfall exposure make the scalp oily and sticky. During the monsoon, bacterial and fungal infections of the scalp are frequent. You can get excruciatingly itchy, flaky areas or painful boils packed with pus.

Basic tips to follow, according to Dr Jangid.

*Avoid getting your hair wet when you step outside to prevent the growth of bacteria and fungus on the scalp. If you get wet, you should wash your hair as soon as you arrive home to maintain the scalp clean and problem-free. Use a mild shampoo followed by a good conditioner to retain the lost moisture and control frizz.

*For those having oily scalp, use a light, gel-based shampoo to get rid of extra oil and grime. Use a mild conditioner or serum to prevent your hair from being excessively oily or sticky.

*If you are already suffering from dandruff issues, use antibacterial or antifungal shampoo whenever you come in contact with acidic rain.

*Make sure after hair wash, you are drying your hair thoroughly with a towel and avoid tying or leaving wet hair.

*In case any of the problems increase despite following these tips, it is advisable to speak to a certified dermatologist who can guide you with the right treatment to keep monsoon hair issues at bay.

“Remember, doing home treatment can exaggerate the condition,” the expert concluded.

