Monique Coleman reveals why her High School Musical character wore headbands

High School Musical actor Monique Coleman recently shared the reason behind her character Taylor McKessie donning several headbands on the show. On the occasion of the film’s 15th anniversary, she spoke to The Insider and said that the reason was the then crew’s inability to style Black hair.

“We’ve grown a lot in this industry and we’ve grown a lot in representation and we’ve grown a lot in terms of understanding the needs of an African American actress,” she was quoted as saying. She continued, “But the truth is, that they had done my hair, and they had done it very poorly in the front.”

She disclosed that the crew members were running on less time to style her hair and it was then that she suggested to “incorporate headbands into her character” and make it a part of it.

Recollecting her experience of working on the film, she said, “I’m really grateful to have been someone who was able to bring representation at a time where there wasn’t very much, and I’m so happy when I see this next generation of young artists ,and there just being so much more room for people of colour,” Coleman said.