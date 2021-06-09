‘This is me now’: Mom-to-be Kishwer Merchantt opens up on pregnancy weight gain

Currently in her third trimester, Kishwer Merchantt keeps sharing details of her pregnancy journey on social media. (Source: kishwersmerchantt/Instagram)

Pregnancy brings about several changes in a woman’s body but mom-to-be Kishwer Merchantt has decided to embrace it all, no matter how challenging.

The 40-year-old actor, who is expecting her first child with husband Suyyash Rai, recently took to social media to address apprehensions around pregnancy weight gain.

Posting a picture of herself on Instagram in a crop top and skirt, smiling and resting her hand on her bump while sitting in a garden, Merchantt opened up on how she worried about weight gain when she got pregnant. “When I got pregnant I use to think omg I will put on so much weight…what will I do, will I ever be able to lose the weight again? I guess it happens to everyone.”

Over time, the actor, however, learnt to “embrace it”. “…after a few days I stopped thinking all about it and embraced it…this is me now and I love myself coz I have you inside.”

“And yes I know me, I will work hard and get back to how I was and you will be proud of Mommy,” she further added.

Currently in her third trimester, she keeps sharing details of her pregnancy journey on social media. Talking about bodily changes, she opened up in another Instagram post earlier about haemorrhoids, itchy breasts, and mood swings, etc. She also shared her pregnancy diet with fans.