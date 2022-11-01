Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu has ‘so much work to do’; instead she is doing this…

As Bipasha Basu is preparing to give birth to her first child with husband Karan Singh Grover, she is also feeling the pre-birth fatigue ahead of her due date, which is reportedly next month.

The actor, who is currently on bed rest, took to Instagram to share an update with her fans and followers. In an Instagram story, the 43-year-old was seen lying on bed, comfortably tucked in under the covers.

While the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif song ‘Just Chill‘ played in the background, the text accompanying the cute video read, “Bed rest ain’t fun when you have so much work to do before [the] baby arrives. Telling myself to just chill… just chill.”

In September this year, Bipasha and Karan had hosted an adorable baby shower, in which the mother-to-be got visibly overwhelmed with emotions. For the occasion, she had worn a flowy powder pink gown featuring cape sleeves and a thigh-high slit. She had rounded off the look with subtle makeup — hints of highlighter and a pink lip shade — letting her pregnancy glow do its magic.

Prior to that, Bipasha had also had the ‘shaadh‘, which is a more traditional Bengali baby shower. The Bengali ‘shaadh‘ is for the expectant mother to enjoy her favourite foods, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian.

For the occasion, she had worn a magenta-coloured Banarasi sari with a matching blouse, gold ornaments, etc.

The actor had announced her first pregnancy to the world by posting a stunning picture from her maternity photo shoot with her husband. The caption read, “We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see… so soon, we who once were two will now become three.”

We cannot wait for baby Basu-Singh Grover to arrive! Can you?

