Moisturisers can cause fire deaths

Clothes can soak up moisturisers and catch fire, leading to death in some cases, British medical experts warned. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), according to the BBC, have said that such creams should have a clear warning mentioned on its package. It was also reported that the UK fire and rescue services have heard of more than 50 deaths, and it is time people should be aware of it. While washing clothes and bed sheets can help in reducing the product build-up, it does not completely remove it.

The same report states that although it was previously believed that the presence of emollients is dangerous, it has now been inferred that even those emollients which are paraffin-free can be hazardous.

We don’t want to unduly worry people into not using these products, which offer relief for what can be chronic skin conditions, but it is equally important people are aware of the risks and take steps to mitigate them. If you use emollients and have any questions or concerns, we’d recommend speaking to a healthcare professional, such as your pharmacist or GP,” says June Raine, from the MHR.

“Emollient products are an important and effective treatment for chronic and often severe dry skin conditions, such as eczema and psoriasis. People should continue to use these products but it is vital they understand the fire risk associated with a build-up of residue on fabric and take steps to mitigate that risk,” John Smith, from the Proprietary Association of Great Britain said.

“We have been working with MHRA during its review of the evidence to ensure the warning is implemented consistently across industry and to support efforts to raise awareness of this issue,” Smith added.