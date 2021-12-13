‘Modern music is like junk food, it is everywhere’: Lyricist Sameer Anjaan

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan has been in the industry for many decades now, having given us several hit songs in films from the 80s, 90s, early 2000s, and also the current decade. The ace songwriter, however, is also aware that music in Indian films has changed now, and that there is more attention given to the ‘sound’ than the actual ‘lyrics’ of a song.

In a press release, the lyricist mentioned that it has always been his “dream to teach people to become songwriters”. “When you write lyrics, there are many nuances one needs to take care of, but if you know how to approach all the challenges that are going to come your way, you can really excel.”

The Guinness World Record holder recently interacted with indianexpress.com, and talked more about conducting an exclusive class on Unlu to teach lyrics writing to aspiring songwriters, the new wave of ‘modern music’, and such. He rued that these days, people only want the song ready without considering the nuances of the lyrics, leading to some deterioration in the “lyrical value”. Excerpts:

Do you think the pandemic has changed the way people consume and appreciate music these days?

I have been in the industry for more than 40 years now. I have seen a drastic change in the music industry. Yes, definitely, the pandemic has changed the way people consume and appreciate music. During the pandemic, it was largely just music that kept people sane in sad and lonely times. It is during the pandemic that people understood different aspects of music.

What is your take on modern music, especially one that we see in Bollywood films now, purely from a lyrical standpoint?

As a lyric writer, I feel the change that has occurred now, is popularly known as ‘modern music’. The new generation brings in their own mindset, colour and thought process. I believe the lyrical value is changing and deteriorating now and sound is gaining more importance. It is more like junk food as it is everywhere, but the audience needs a new sound. It is not good for the future though. In my initial stage of career, the music industry was too different. Every 25 years, the music industry changes because of the new style that comes in.

In the course of your long and illustrious career, what are some of the obvious changes that you have witnessed within the industry — both good and bad?

There has been a major change. Earlier the detailing was paid more attention, but now, they just want the music ready.

You are a Guinness World Record holder for writing the most songs. Do you experience creative blocks, too? How do you deal with them?

Now, there is a creative block, no attention is paid to the story line. The producers and directors are not ready to discuss their scripts for the music. I try to hold myself from such creative blocks.

The lyricist has an exclusive class on Unlu to teach lyrics writing to aspiring songwriters.

In your opinion, how has the pandemic affected the Indian music industry, and going forward, what can we expect next?

The music industry went through a major loss during the pandemic. Now we are all trying to cope up with the effect that has been caused to all of us, which includes the creators, music directors, etc. The damage is done though.

Through your lyrics writing class, what is it that you would want aspiring songwriters to learn first?

I joined Unlu because I wanted to share my experience, my mantra of success. It is the right platform to connect with aspiring songwriters and to give them as much as I can.

One myth about songwriting that you want to debunk…

In the initial days of my career, the math was fixed for songwriting, it wasn’t too open or flexible, unlike now. But now, one has to be open to new trends and new ideas.

While you have worked with some of the best composers in the industry, is there anyone you want to collaborate with again, or someone whose craft you particularly like?

My best collaboration has been with three music directors Nadeem-Shravan, Himesh Reshammiya and Anand Milind. As I have worked with them for the longest time and frequently. I would love to collaborate with them in future again as their craft matches my writing. We tend to be on the same page mentally and our thought process is similar to each other.

Can you tell us about your own initial struggles when you were a newcomer? How much have things changed now?

My career graph has been weird, as I belong to a very middle class family from a small village. It was a big struggle for me to make a place in the industry on my own. I fought my battles single-handedly initially. I started off by working in a bank and then came to Mumbai. It was a rough time for more than eight years for me. As there were big names and legends already who made their mark in songwriting. My father was a song writer himself, so I learned a lot from him.

I have had my own highs and lows in my career. I proved myself time and again. I believe a creator never turns old, as his/her craft only gets better. Everybody in the industry has their own story, one needs to be mentally prepared for whatever comes in. Today’s generation is not ready for the grind that one needs to go through for achieving success due to the lack of patience.

