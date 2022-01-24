M&M characters are getting an ‘inclusive’ rebrand; netizens are not impressed

Mars Wrigley owned popular M&M candies have been a favourite across the world for over 80 years. Now, these multi-coloured button-shaped chocolates candies that have an ‘m’ written on them and are represented by anthropomorphised characters, are getting rebranded to be more ‘inclusive‘.

M&M announced the revamp on one of its recent Instagram posts, writing: “Allow us to re-introduce ourselves if you’re new here! We’re M&M’S, the candy you know and love, but this space is all about our brand being for all funkind. Together, we can use the power of fun to create a world where we all belong. All welcome here.”

The rebrand primarily reflects on the footwear of its female characters, with Brown wearing a lower pair of heels as opposed to the earlier, higher ones and Green ditching them altogether for a pair of sneakers.

The four male characters also have subtle changes in their footwear. M&M will also be using different shapes and sizes for its candies.

But, netizens aren’t so receptive of this rebranding as one Instagram user commented on M&M’s post, “If you wanted to make more sales, you could have just made them taste better” while another wrote “Empowered women can also wear cool boots!”

Your new campaign is laughable & ridiculous. Instead of changing the characters, why not add new ones? Most people don’t like change especially when it’s for frivolous reasons. — Alicia’s Daughter 42 (@AliciasHija42) January 21, 2022

On Twitter, too, netizens have a somewhat similar response. One Twitter user wrote “You know you are just candy right” while another stated: “I must say, the utterly transparent PR stunts are getting pretty old. There’s only one things these companies care about…profit. They don’t care one iota about these supposed ’causes’, they just hope you fall for the lie so they can boost earnings.”

