Inside Mithoon-Palak Muchhal’s lavish home: Gucci sheets, walk-in closet, modern décor

Music director Mithoon and singer Palak Muchhal recently hosted filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan and her cook Dilip at their Mumbai residence, offering a glimpse into a space that reflects the couple’s aesthetic and love for understated luxury.

The home opens with a beautifully decorated entrance door that leads into a foyer and then a sophisticated living room. Designed around a modern luxury theme, the interiors are dominated by warm tones, layered lighting, and sleek finishes.

Crystal chandelier

A standout feature of the living room is its elaborate false ceiling design. Layered rectangular ceiling panels with dark wood detailing bring symmetry and depth to the space. A dramatic crystal chandelier with gold accents hangs at the centre, becoming the room’s focal point and adding grandeur to the overall design. Vertical wall sconces placed beside the sofa further enhance the luxurious appeal.