Inside Mithoon-Palak Muchhal’s lavish home: Gucci sheets, walk-in closet, modern décor

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Music director Mithoon and singer Palak Muchhal recently hosted filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan and her cook Dilip at their Mumbai residence, offering a glimpse into a space that reflects the couple’s aesthetic and love for understated luxury.
The home opens with a beautifully decorated entrance door that leads into a foyer and then a sophisticated living room. Designed around a modern luxury theme, the interiors are dominated by warm tones, layered lighting, and sleek finishes.
A standout feature of the living room is its elaborate false ceiling design. Layered rectangular ceiling panels with dark wood detailing bring symmetry and depth to the space. A dramatic crystal chandelier with gold accents hangs at the centre, becoming the room’s focal point and adding grandeur to the overall design. Vertical wall sconces placed beside the sofa further enhance the luxurious appeal.
The seating arrangement blends comfort with sophistication. A soft ivory upholstered sofa is paired with a deep chocolate brown leather sofa, complemented by neutral-toned cushions featuring geometric patterns. Nested circular coffee tables with metallic gold trims, glass tops, and wood-textured bases complete the elegant setup.
Adjacent to the living room, the dining area maintains the muted aesthetic, with warm lighting and curated wall art adding subtle character. The bedroom follows the same understated design language as the rest of the home. Kept minimal and free from distractions like a television unit or elaborate systems, the room feels cosy and intimate. However, one eye-catching element of the bedroom is the Gucci sheets.
A major highlight of the house is Palak’s luxurious walk-in closet. Designed to showcase her bags, clothes, makeup, accessories, and footwear, the closet resembles a high-end showroom while staying functional and visually polished.
The kitchen, too, embraces simplicity while staying aligned with the home’s luxurious theme. Shades of beige paired with gold and metallic accents make the space appear clean, elegant, and cohesive with the rest of the interiors.
Extending from the living room is a personalised balcony area that offers a softer, nature-inspired retreat. Decorated with flowering plants, wall art, and a cosy coffee table arrangement, the balcony adds warmth to the space with a customised initials plate.
According to Mita Mehta, Founder, Interior Stylist & Curator, Mita Mehta Studio, balconies play a significant role in elevating the overall ambience of a house. For balconies in small spaces, she suggested, one potted plant with real scale, a side table at the right height, and a single outdoor lantern to elevate the arrangement.
“Style towards the ritual, morning coffee, evening wind-down, and the space will always look like it belongs to someone. Art plays a role here as well. A single framed piece on a balcony wall or a textured object on a console instantly elevates a neutral space from pleasant to considered. The homes that look best on social media and live best in real life share one quality: every decision was made for the person who lives there, not for the image. That is what separates a styled home from a staged one,” Mehta said.