Mithila Palkar: The girl-next-door tag is a stereotype, but I don’t get affected

Mithila Palkar has appeared in numerous shows and films. She is, however, best known for essaying the role of Kavya Kulkarni in the series Little Things. But over the years, the young actor has also impressed the audience with her dance moves and singing, the snippets of which she keeps sharing on her Instagram.

In an interaction with indianexpress.com, the Karwaan actor talks about her lockdown learnings, her style choices and if she ever feels restricted with the ‘girl-next-door’ tag that has come to be associated with her.

Excerpts:

You are not only admired for your acting skills but also your fashion sense and now singing. What is it that you enjoy the most?

I enjoy being an actor who can also attempt to sing and dance, and wear beautiful clothes. I am grateful for everything that I have right now and enjoy each aspect of it.

While you have regularly shared updates about your lockdown life with fans, how would you describe the experience?

My lockdown experience has been rather calming and reflective. There are so many things that I got to learn, so many things that I got to unlearn. I am absolutely grateful for the time I got to spend with my grandparents.

What has been your biggest lockdown learning?

I think my biggest takeaway from the lockdown has been empathy and patience. These are the two things that the world needs in abundance right now.

You recently announced your association with Mia by Tanishq. Would you describe yourself as a jewellery/accessory person?

I am actually a very minimalistic jewellery person, and that is how Mia by Tanishq also fits in so well for me. They have very minimalistic designs that add that little tinge of oomph you need to amp up your look, just the amount that I like.

Most industries have undergone a change due to the pandemic, and you shot for the ad video after seven months. What does the new normal look like?

I am so excited about this association. It was literally my first shoot after the lockdown, after seven months. I was extremely nervous, but my excitement was doubly high. Everybody is following distance and decorum, everybody has their masks on, it is certainly different. Everybody is a masked superhero, a masked ninja now, trying to work their way around things. So the new normal looks fun and driven in its own way.

You ace every colour, silhouette, trend, etc. How would you describe your personal style?

I would describe my style as fun, chic and comfortable. I think comfort is something I would prioritise over everything else.

What has been the most challenging thing for you in the last six to seven months?

The most challenging thing was just to be okay with the fact that the world has come to a standstill. Everyone is trying to make sense of the things and is equally perplexed and anxious. It took me a while to just calm myself down. To summarise, I think the most challenging thing was for me to just be still, just to be. I am a very restless person, always looking to try new things and experiences, and most of the time, I am working. So that also keeps me busy, keeps me occupied, and suddenly there was this lull, which was really challenging.

Is there one thing you missed during the lockdown and will do as soon as things settle down?

I really missed working during the lockdown, but the most was travelling. I was just gutted, I still am. Even after the lockdown, I don’t see a lot of travel happening in the future.

You’ve been given the ‘girl-next-door’ tag. As an artiste, do you feel restricted/stereotyped in any way?

I actually don’t feel restricted because I get the opportunity to explore different parts and characters. Yes, for the longest time I was and still am, in that space of a girl-next-door, but I enjoy it for what it is. Every girl-next-door is different, and I have been discovering that myself with every character that I play. It is kind of a stereotype, but I am not affected by that.

Five things one would always find in your bag/wardrobe?

In my wardrobe, you would find lots of pyjamas, blue jeans, LBD, white shirt for sure, and lots of cutesy skirts and dresses. In my bag, you would find sunglasses, a lip balm, a lipstick, my wallet, and earphones.

