Avoid these common mistakes while choosing a bridal lehenga

With bridal trends continuously changing, red is no longer the only colour brides opt for. So, you might think you have the perfect lehenga or bridal attire in mind, but with so many designers, collections and pictures out there, the entire process can be hard and sometimes overwhelming.

As such, bridal dress shoppers unknowingly end up making some mistakes. To help them, here are some things a bride-to-be should be mindful of, as per Aaliya Deeba, founder of Ideebs London, a couture label.

Inaccurate research

Research is one of the most important things to do while deciding on a bridal dress. There are many to-be brides who do not research beforehand and then are confused. It is always advised to have a dream wedding dress in your mind and then look similar pieces on the internet before actually going out to shop.

Not paying attention to colours

Every girl wants to look her best on her wedding day. And one way to do that is to opt for a colour that complements your skin tone. Also, the time of the wedding is crucial as some colours look great during the day time, and some others are best reserved for the night.

Not paying attention to the fabric

Since many brides may not be aware of the different materials and fabrics used for their wedding dress, they may end up buying a piece that doesn’t last long, or is uncomfortable to wear.

Not considering the weather

Weather should also be considered when picking your wedding or reception dress. If one decides to get married during winter then darker shades should be chosen, while for summer weddings, one should go for light shades.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt’s lehenga look is perfect for the wedding season

Not keeping time for alterations

Having a set timeline is very important as each wedding dress needs certain alterations to get the perfect fit and look before the wedding day. It is essential to allocate a certain amount of time and day to avoid last minute hassles.

“Wedding is a lifetime occasion. By following the above tips you will avoid some of the most common mistakes made while shopping for a bridal dress. A wedding dress should be part of your wedding moments, not regrets!” said Deeba.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!