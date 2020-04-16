Missing workplace? Here’s how you can imagine you are actually working from office

All you have to do is close your eyes and imagine your are in office, and then get started with work. It might just help you to focus better. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) All you have to do is close your eyes and imagine your are in office, and then get started with work. It might just help you to focus better. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

For a long time now, people around the world have been working from home. But still, there has been some getting used to. For starters, many people miss the cacophony of the workplace — the ringing of phones, the meeting calls, the urgent yelling, the whirring of the coffee machine and the general conversations with colleagues. Almost entirely, people had got used to the office life, with all these sounds acting as white noise in the background.

Now, with many people having to work from home, they are suddenly missing all the office chaos. Inside the quietude of their house, they may be suddenly confused. And with efforts being made so people stay in sound mental state, and productive even, this website offers a solution. It mimics the office setup, complete with walking around, the movement of desks, printing machines, murmurs, etc. All you have to do is close your eyes and imagine your are in office, and then get started with work. It might just help you to focus better.

To access the site, you can go to ‘imisstheoffice.eu’. The talks are a bit ambiguous, so you can allow your brain to imagine it is happening distantly. To make it more real, there are sounds of people walking around in heels, typing and clicking away on their computers, and sneezing, sighing and sniffing occasionally.

It even allows you to click on certain symbols that appear on the page, like the printing machine, for instance, to listen to that particular sound at that very moment. There is also a count of the number of colleagues on the bottom right corner of the page, and the listener can even control that, depending on what and how much of noise they are used to. You can go up to a maximum of 10 colleagues in your virtual vicinity.

Also, to make a tad annoying, there is that one colleague who laughs too hard, and another who chews too loud. It will definitely make you feel like you are in your office, and not at home.

The website is the creation of Kids Creative Agency that intends to make your work-from-home experience a little less stressful and much more fun. It is a free website.

