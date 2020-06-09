Missing the spa experience? Here are some DIY body scrubs for you to try

So, which scrub will you be trying today? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) So, which scrub will you be trying today? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Even as many salons open up, some people are still wary of stepping out. But, they want to experience the comfort and luxury of salons, too, albeit from the safety of their house. Which is why they may look for other options, more natural experiences that they can recreate in their home space, so as to trick themselves into believing they have indeed stepped out of a professional salon/spa.

If you are looking to pamper yourself, here are some interesting full-body DIY scrubs that will make you feel like you are in the lap of luxury. Let your bath time become more creative and luxurious than ever before. Read on.

* For the first DIY scrub, just take half a cup of brown sugar, one cup of oats, half a cup of olive oil, and a bit of your favourite essential oil. Mix them all together so that it becomes a thick paste which you can then transfer to a bowl as you walk into the shower. Once you are done showering, just apply the paste all over the body and massage for a good 10 minutes so you can feel relaxed and rejuvenated. Then wash yourself once more, and step out feeling rejuvenated. You don’t have to necessarily use the entire scrub, and if some of it is left, you can store it in a cool place and use it for the next at-home spa session.

* For the next one, give your body the goodness of ground coffee, olive oil, an essential oil of your choice, and a mild soap. Add half a cup of olive oil into a bowl. To it, add one tablespoon of ground coffee, one teaspoon of mild liquid soap, and a few drops of the essential oil. Mix them all together, and your scrub will be ready. Apply on the body and massage well. When you are done, wash yourself and enjoy the fragrance and the feeling.

* The last one is pretty simple, too, in fact it is the simplest of the lot. All the ingredients for this scrub are already present in the kitchen. For this, you can take three tablespoons of oatmeal, two tablespoons of curd, and one tablespoon of honey. When you make this scrub, remember that it can make your skin glow from inside and suit all kinds of skin types. In fact, it is especially beneficial for those who want to reduce skin itchiness and inflammation. Just make a consistent paste and massage all over yourself for 10 minutes. When you are done, use a wet cloth to wipe it off, before you clean yourself up with regular water.

So, which one will you be making today?

