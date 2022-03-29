‘All superficial aspects are temporary’: Miss World Malaysia 2021 Lavanya Sivaji shares learnings for pageant aspirants

Beauty pageants can be overwhelming, but at the same time can help one learn many new things, including about the self. That’s precisely what Miss World Malaysia 2021 Lavanya Sivaji’s latest Instagram post is all about.

Not just that, who is a doctor by education, also strongly feels that “ordinary girls from conservative families and no fashion background, like me, can still leave an impact on pageantry“, the 26-year-old told wikiimpact.

On the Miss World 2021 coronation night, she competed against 39 other quarterfinalists in San Juan, Puerto Rico, but she did not make it to the Top 13. The crown was eventually won by Poland’s Karolina Bielawska.

In a social media post, she shared a powerful advice she “learned in the past few months which may be useful” for young beauty aspirants, “or just anyone in general”.

*Don’t live in social media. Always remember that social media is just an illusion; the criticisms, negativity, compliments and applause that you get is only temporary from a small number of people. So instead of trying to win over people’s heart on social media, focus on those who stood by you when you were a nobody, when you had nothing to offer. As long as they are proud of you and you are proud of yourself, that’s all that truly matters.

*Always be humble and kind but know when to retaliate.

*Know and be sure how you want to be viewed as. Gorgeous, glamorous, talented, well dressed, wise, stylish — it is up to you to decide what kind of a beauty queen or woman you want to be seen as. I choose intelligent, well-spoken, educated and wise over anything else any day.

*Be grateful and thankful for those who have helped you with genuine intention and a kind heart. It is rare to find those who truly root for you.

*Don’t be a sour grape. There is always going to be only one winner and your attitude towards them after they win is what truly defines you as a person. If you are genuinely happy and root for everyone in the competition, trust me greater things will come your way.

*Always remember that all superficial aspects are temporary. You can lose or gain weight, tomorrow you won’t even be known for your ‘beauty’, you might not be as stylish as you are now, you may lose followers, your fame will disappear when the next queen arrives. But what doesn’t change is substance. Your wisdom, the words you say, the things you do, the lives you change, the way you treat people, the young girls you inspire, the representation that you created.

*There is only one of you, and there is always going to be only one of me.

Isn’t that some invaluable advice?

