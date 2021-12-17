Miss World 2021 ‘temporarily postpones’ after contestants, including India’s Manasa Varanasi, test Covid positive

The Miss World 2021 pageant finale has been temporarily postponed due to “health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public,” after additional positive cases were confirmed, the pageant announced.

The finale, that was scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico on Thursday, will now be rescheduled within the next 90 days.

“After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days,” the pageant officials said on social media.

The announcement added that additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the “contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made.”

“The next step according to the medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing according to best practices in situations like this,” the statement read.

It also said the contestants and staff would return to their home countries only when they are cleared by health officials and advisors.

“We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown” said Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd. Puerto Rico offers a safe environment and a spectacular backdrop for filming the Miss World Festival!”

This year, Manasa Varanasi is representing India at the 70th Miss World pageant. The Telangana native was crowned Miss India 2020. Besides being crowned Miss India, she was also declared Miss Ramp Walk.

In a social media post, the Miss India organisation said: “To those affected, we wish you all a speedy recovery and can’t wait to see you all at the Miss World Finale. @manasa5varanasi you return only to go back stronger.”

“Keeping in mind the rising Covid cases amongst the contestants, the Miss World Organisation has taken the decision to postpone the Miss World Finale. Our queen, Manasa Varanasi is one of the contestants who has been tested Covid positive and is currently in isolation at Puerto Rico. We, at the Miss India Organisation, were in great disbelief that she might not be able to grace the world stage inspite of her immense hard word and dedication. However, her safety is of utmost priority to us,” it said.

“We can’t wait to welcome Manasa back home, nurture her back to health and send her back stronger, healthier and happier,” it added.

