Miss World 2021 new pageant finale date has been announced

Miss World 2021 finale, which was slated to take place on December 16, was “temporarily postponed” after several contestants, including India’s Manasa Varanasi, tested positive for Covid-19. Now, the event organisers have announced the “new Pageant Finale and Coronation Date”.

The rescheduled 70th grand finale live will happen in Puerto Rico after three months — on March 16, 2022

“Contestants from around the world will compete on March 16, 2022, for the coveted crown at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot,” they said in a press statement.

“We are so excited that we are staying in Puerto Rico to crown the new Miss World!” said Julia Morley, president of Miss World Ltd. “We have been overwhelmed by the support of the people here! The countdown and final planning has begun. Our team is thrilled that we will show all the wonders that Puerto Rico has to offer as a premier tourism destination to the entire world. We love Puerto Rico,” she added.

As per the statement, contestants from around the globe will return to the Isle of Enchantment to compete for the coveted Miss World crown in March. “The pre-recorded content that has been taped throughout Puerto Rico during the past four weeks demonstrating its rich culture, beautiful landscapes, beaches and, most importantly, the warmth and friendliness of the people will be broadcast internationally during the finale,” it read.

The organisation also said that those who purchased the tickets for the December 16 finale will be “honoured” for the rescheduled date.

Earlier, the Miss World Organisation had said that the pageant “temporarily postpones global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and the general public.”

Morley said, “We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown.”

Meanwhile, India’s Manasa has been taking care of her health, and also shared how she has been enjoying her quarantine time.

While Miss USA Shree Saini sent her a bag of goodies, a supporter, Nicky Blunden, and the Miss World team sent Manasa a bag full of munchies and candies complete with a Santa Clause toy. Other contestants, like Indonesia’s Pricilia Carla Yules and Peru’s Paula Montes, sent Manasa healthier options like a basket of fruit and almond milk, and also dark chocolates, fruit, yoghurt, and nuts.

