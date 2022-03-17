Miss World 2021 is Karolina Bielawska from Poland

Congratulations are in order for Karolina Bielawska from Poland who has been crowned Miss World 2021 at the 70th edition of the pageant at San Juan, Puerto Rico. She beat USA, Indonesia, Mexico, Northern Ireland and Cote d’Ivoire to clinch the coveted title. Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica crowned her successor at the finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

Shree Saini of USA and Olivia Yacé of Cote D’Ivoire emerged as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

According to missworld.com, Karolina, who is currently pursuing her Master’s Degree in Management wishes to pursue her PhD. Currently, working as a model, she hopes to become a motivational speaker.

The website mentions that Karolina is “very passionate about the voluntary work that she is involved with”. Her Beauty with a Purpose project ‘Zupa Na Pietrynie’ provides constant help to homeless people in crisis as well as raise awareness of this problem and fight against social exclusion. Every Sunday, Karolina prepares hot meals, sandwiches, food packages, hot drinks and medical support for around 300 homeless people and those in need.

She also furthered her support for the homeless community by organising a pop up COVID-19 vaccination centre. Many of the homeless people were unable to register to receive the vaccine as they do not have ID cards. Karolina felt it was important not only for them to feel safe, but also to feel equal by having the opportunity to receive the vaccine, the website states.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS WORLD POLAND 2021 (@karolinabielawska)

The contest was conducted in two parts — one in December 2021 and again in March 2022 — owing to the rising Covid cases.

India’s Manasa Narayan couldn’t make it to the top six.

In addition to the winning crown, several special awards were also presented during the ceremony:

Top Model – Olivia Yacé from Côte d’Ivoire

Sports Challenge – Karolina Vidales from Mexico

Talent Competition – Burte-Ujin Anu from Mongolia

Multimedia Competition – Olivia Yacé of Cote D’Ivoire

Beauty With A Purpose –

Manasa Varanasi from India

Shree Saini from the USA

Rehema Muthamia from England

Sharon Obara from Kenya

Tracy Perez from the Philippines

Shudufhadzo Musida from South Africa

Head to Head Challenge –

Palesa Molefe of Botswana

Audrey Monkam of Cameroon

Olivia Yacé of Cote d’Ivoire

Namrata Shrestha of Nepal

Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua

Bethania Borba of Paraguay

Tracy Perez of Philippines

Alejandra Conde of Venezuela

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!