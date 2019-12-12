Miss World 2019 in London: All you need to know about the ceremony on December 14

Some of the Miss World contestants posing for the shutterbugs ahead of December 14 final. (Photo: Miss World/Twitter) Some of the Miss World contestants posing for the shutterbugs ahead of December 14 final. (Photo: Miss World/Twitter)

London, and the rest of the world, is gearing up for the Miss World 2019 finale that is set to witness a tough contest on December 14 at ExCeL London. Contestants from 120 countries will be competing for the coveted Miss World title.

At the 69th edition of the contest, reigning Miss World Vanessa Ponce of Mexico will crown her successor.

The 2019 opening ceremony was held in London on November 20. Contestants then competed in a series of fast-track events around London. Out of the top 40 contestants representing countries like India (Suman Rao), Guyana (Joylyn Conway), Jamaica (Toni-Ann Singh) among others, 10 will be selected for the final.

#MissWorld2019 group winners of the #Head2Head #challenge have been announced. The final will be tomorrow, with the 10 winners guaranteed a place in the top 40 at #Saturday #MissWorld final in #London https://t.co/zqs4QRinGC pic.twitter.com/QpdpxBtgem — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) December 9, 2019

English broadcaster and popular TV show host Piers Morgan will be the head judge at the ceremony.

Miss World began in 1951 at the Festival of Britain, which is believed to be one of the biggest annual shows. While it is no longer aired on mainstream channels, it will stream this year on London Live. More than 900 million people are expected to watch the proceedings in 140 countries, and about 100 million are anticipated to vote in the public rounds.

Who is representing India?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suman Rao (@sumanratanrao) on Dec 11, 2019 at 7:08am PST

Suman Ratan Singh Rao, 21, from Rajasthan, who won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai will represent India at pageant.

Rao, who is a successful model, has walked for the Lakme Fashion Week and even worked with designer Manish Malhotra. During the Miss India World competition in June, she not only won the crown but also the “Miss Rampwalk” award.

At the 2019 Miss World, Rao made to the Top 10 for the modelling preliminary, which had the contestants walk the runway in outfits by renowned British designer Zandra Rhodes to commemorate 50 years of her designs at the Fashion and Textile Museum in London.

In 2019, Suman finished in the Top 10 for ‘Beauty With a Purpose’ because of her work with Project Pragati, which helps underprivileged women achieve financial independence. The project helped start several businesses, such as making soaps and creams or assembling decorative handicrafts and jewellery, in villages where women don’t otherwise have such opportunities.

Here are some of the contestants competing for the title.

India – Suman Rao

Sweden – Daniella Lundqvist

New Zealand – Lucy Brock

Poland – Milena Sadowska

England – Bhasha Mukherjee

Canada – Naomi Colford

Ireland – Chelsea Farrell

Japan – Malika Sera

United States – Emmy Cuvelier

Italy – Adele Sammartino

China – Li Peishan

France – Ophely Mezino

Russia – Alina Sanko

Denmark – Natasja Kunde

Spain – Maria del Mar Aguilera

Brazil – Elis Coelho

Mexico – Ashley Alvidrez

Australia – Sarah Marschke

Iceland – Kolfinna Mist Austfjord

Finland – Dana Mononen

Nepal – Anushka Shrestha

Nigeria – Nyekachi Douglas

Moldova – Elizaveta Kuznitova

Trinidad and Tobago – Tya Janè Ramey

Venezuela – Isabella Rodríguez

Albania – Atalanta Kercyku

Angola – Brezana Da Costa

Antigua and Barbuda – Taqiyyah Francis

Argentina – Judit Marianne Grnja

Bangladesh – Rafah Torsa

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd