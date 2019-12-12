Miss World 2019 in London: All you need to know about the ceremony on December 14

London, and the rest of the world, is gearing up for the Miss World 2019 finale that is set to witness a tough contest on December 14 at ExCeL London. Contestants from 120 countries will be competing for the coveted Miss World title.
At the 69th edition of the contest, reigning Miss World Vanessa Ponce of Mexico will crown her successor.
Reigning #MissWorld, Vanessa Ponce de León and #MissWorld2016 Stephanie Del Valle had the honour of being guests at a very special #Christmas party for some extraordinary #children https://t.co/lLES6TQOGV @RaysofSunshine #BeautyWithAPurpose #London pic.twitter.com/VoaUSXMWlS
— Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) December 7, 2019
The 2019 opening ceremony was held in London on November 20. Contestants then competed in a series of fast-track events around London. Out of the top 40 contestants representing countries like India (Suman Rao), Guyana (Joylyn Conway), Jamaica (Toni-Ann Singh) among others, 10 will be selected for the final.
#MissWorld2019 group winners of the #Head2Head #challenge have been announced. The final will be tomorrow, with the 10 winners guaranteed a place in the top 40 at #Saturday #MissWorld final in #London https://t.co/zqs4QRinGC pic.twitter.com/QpdpxBtgem
— Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) December 9, 2019
English broadcaster and popular TV show host Piers Morgan will be the head judge at the ceremony.
Miss World began in 1951 at the Festival of Britain, which is believed to be one of the biggest annual shows. While it is no longer aired on mainstream channels, it will stream this year on London Live. More than 900 million people are expected to watch the proceedings in 140 countries, and about 100 million are anticipated to vote in the public rounds.
Who is representing India?
Suman Ratan Singh Rao, 21, from Rajasthan, who won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai will represent India at pageant.
Rao, who is a successful model, has walked for the Lakme Fashion Week and even worked with designer Manish Malhotra. During the Miss India World competition in June, she not only won the crown but also the “Miss Rampwalk” award.
At the 2019 Miss World, Rao made to the Top 10 for the modelling preliminary, which had the contestants walk the runway in outfits by renowned British designer Zandra Rhodes to commemorate 50 years of her designs at the Fashion and Textile Museum in London.
You are simply amazing @amitaggarwalofficial ❤️ The words Thank You aren’t enough to describe my feelings while donning this wonderful creation 🙏🏻🙏🏻 I haven’t felt as divalicious 🌟 as this before 👸🏻 . . . Outfit – @amitaggarwalofficial Fashion Director – @rockystarofficial Associate Stylist – @sheefajgilani Assisted by – @labelblive @aashi0812 Captured by – @sneha_ailsinghani
In 2019, Suman finished in the Top 10 for ‘Beauty With a Purpose’ because of her work with Project Pragati, which helps underprivileged women achieve financial independence. The project helped start several businesses, such as making soaps and creams or assembling decorative handicrafts and jewellery, in villages where women don’t otherwise have such opportunities.
Here are some of the contestants competing for the title.
India – Suman Rao
Sweden – Daniella Lundqvist
New Zealand – Lucy Brock
Poland – Milena Sadowska
England – Bhasha Mukherjee
Canada – Naomi Colford
Ireland – Chelsea Farrell
Japan – Malika Sera
United States – Emmy Cuvelier
Italy – Adele Sammartino
China – Li Peishan
France – Ophely Mezino
Russia – Alina Sanko
Denmark – Natasja Kunde
Spain – Maria del Mar Aguilera
Brazil – Elis Coelho
Mexico – Ashley Alvidrez
Australia – Sarah Marschke
Iceland – Kolfinna Mist Austfjord
Finland – Dana Mononen
Nepal – Anushka Shrestha
Nigeria – Nyekachi Douglas
Moldova – Elizaveta Kuznitova
Trinidad and Tobago – Tya Janè Ramey
Venezuela – Isabella Rodríguez
Albania – Atalanta Kercyku
Angola – Brezana Da Costa
Antigua and Barbuda – Taqiyyah Francis
Argentina – Judit Marianne Grnja
Bangladesh – Rafah Torsa
