Miss World 2019: Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh wins title, India’s Suman Rao comes third

Tony-Ann Singh from Jamaica was crowned Miss World 2019 at the 69th edition of the beauty pageant held in London on December 14. Ophely Mezino of France and Suman Rao of India were the first and second runners up among contestants from 120 countries competing for the coveted title.
“To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world – please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE,” tweeted Singh.
She became the fourth woman from Jamaica to win Miss World. Her mother is of African-Caribbean descent and hails from Jamaica, while her father, Bradshaw Singh, is of Indo-Caribbean descent.
She also took to Instagram to thank her fans and supporters. “My Jamaica, sweet Jamaica????we did it! Wah we seh? LIKKLE BUT WE TALLAWAH. My heart is filled with love and gratitude. Thank you so much for believing in me. You pushed me to believe in myself. I am not only honored but humbled to be the 69th Miss World. Thank you to my family and to my friends. The love and support you poured into me now allows me to pour into the world. My mother @jahrinebailey, I love you I love you I love you. I wish to become even half the woman you are. You are my strength, my number one supporter/cheerleader/fan and my absolute best friend,” she said.
She was crowned by her predecessor Vanessa Ponce from Mexico, who won the title in 2018.
Who is Suman Rao, the second runner-up?
India’s Suman Rao is a 20-year-old model who hails from Rajasthan. She won the Miss India 2019 contest in June. Rao, who is a successful model, had walked the ramp during the Lakme Fashion Week and even worked with designer Manish Malhotra. During the Miss India World competition in June, she not only won the crown but also the “Miss Rampwalk” award.
At the 2019 Miss World, Rao made to the Top 10 for the modelling preliminary, which had the contestants walk the runway in outfits by renowned British designer Zandra Rhodes to commemorate 50 years of her designs at the Fashion and Textile Museum in London.
The top five contestants participated in the final question-and-answer round. British broadcaster Piers Morgan appeared as the head judge at the event.
Some of the contestants who competed for the title are Daniella Lundqvist from Sweden, Lucy Brock from New Zealand, Milena Sadowska from Poland, Bhasha Mukherjee from England, Naomi Colford from Canada, Malika Sera from Japan and Emmy Cuvelier from the US.
