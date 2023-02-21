‘Brave women are not born in comfort zone’: Miss Universe Ukraine Viktoria Apanasenko tears up as she opens up about her story

Even as the Russian invasion of Ukraine ravaged the country, its citizens continually displayed the utmost bravado, leaving the world in awe of their resilience and unity. Miss Universe Ukraine Viktoria Apanasenko’s story highlighted something similar as she recently opened up about the war and her unwavering spirit for her country and its people. “Learn more about Miss Universe Ukraine, what an inspiration!” the official Miss Universe YouTube Channel wrote, alongside a video of Apanasenko.

“On February 24, 2022, when I woke up to the sound of explosions, I remember I cried every day. When the war started, I decided to be a volunteer,” she started out saying, adding that she was told to not speak much about the war. “I speak a lot about war. Many people asked me to not talk about war as you can die for it.”

Apanasenko’s eyes welled up as she exclaimed, “So horrible!” She recalled what the war did to her friends and family. “I lost a lot of friends. They destroyed my grandparents’ house,” she said.

She then revealed what the war has taught all Ukrainians. “Like all Ukrainians, I understand one thing, you can’t always be strong but you can always be brave. I love my country. I stayed in Ukraine because I know that I must protect my people. Brave women are not born in comfort zone. They are made in fire,” she added.

Concluding, Apanasenko said, “I know that we will have peace because the most important thing in the world is our lives, its people.”

Prior to this, Miss Universe Ukraine won global appreciation at the 71st Miss Universe pageant when she dressed as ‘Warrior of Light’. It was a futuristic look that was part mythical with giant, embellished blue and yellow wings — representing the colours of the Ukrainian flag — and feather details, a sword, and her intricately-braided long hair; a crown sitting on her head completed the formidable look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viktoria Apanasenko (@crystal.viktoria)

In a statement accompanying an Instagram reel, Apanasenko’s look was further explained: “The ‘Warrior of Light’ costume symbolises our nation’s fight against darkness. Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.”

“Viktoriia has a weapon in her hands, her body is covered in armour, and at the same time, she carries light through the darkness that came to our peaceful lands with the aggressor. The monolithic jumpsuit symbolises armour and wraps Victoria like a second skin,” the text read.

