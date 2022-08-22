scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Miss Universe to now allow married women, mothers to participate?

The new format, reportedly, will be rolled out in 2023 for the 72nd Miss Universe pageant

Miss Universe, Miss Universe pageant, Miss Universe rules, Miss Universe title, Miss Universe eligibility, Miss Universe for married women, Miss Universe for mothers, indian express newsBefore the rule change, only women between 18 and 28 years of age, who had never been married and had no children, were allowed to participate. (Photo: Instagram/@missuniverse)

What has thus far been a contest exclusively for single women from around the world, will now become more inclusive. The Miss Universe pageant is going to expand to also make married women and mothers eligible for participation.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

According to reports, the new format will be rolled out in 2023 for the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, and marital and parental status will no longer be a criteria for contestants’ eligibility. The current rules state that the Miss Universe title winner has to be single and remain so until her tenure ends when a new winner is crowned.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Mothers have never been a part of the contest in all these years, and pageant winners have been expected to not get pregnant while they are reigning and discharging their duties.

ALSO READ |‘Youth icons are born through beauty pageants’: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

Andrea Meza, a Mexican model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe 2020, lauded this move. She was quoted as telling Insider, “I honestly love that this is happening. Just like society changes and women are now occupying leadership positions where in the past only men could, it was about time pageants changed and opened up to women with families.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Meza added, “There are a lot of women that got married young or had kids in their early 20s and they always wanted to participate in Miss Universe, but couldn’t because of the rules. Now those women can start or boost their careers in entertainment because of these changes.”

ALSO READ |Harnaaz Sandhu begins her journey as Miss Universe 2021; gives a glimpse of her NYC apartment

The internal memo on this new change was cited by The National, which stated in a report that the organisation “always strived to evolve with the times and the latest decision was the natural next step”.

“We all believe that women should have agency over their lives and that a human’s personal decisions should not be a barrier to their success,” the memo purportedly read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

According to the Insider report, before the rule change, only women between 18 and 28 years of age — who had never been married and had no children — were allowed to participate. The age bracket, however, will remain the same, Insider reported.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:30:55 am
Next Story

New Zealand beat Windies in 3rd ODI, clinch series 2-1

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

2

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

3

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

4

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

5

House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

Featured Stories

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again
FTX Crypto Cup

Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif, katrina kaif in falguni shane peacock, katrina kaif fashion, katrina kaif pictures, designer wear, celeb fashion, indian express lifestyle, indian express
When Katrina Kaif looked angelic in Falguni Shane Peacock creations; see pictures
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement