‘You can’t define who I am’: Harnaaz Sandhu on hate comments, learnings as 70th Miss Universe

Harnaaz Sandhu brought the country glory when she was announced as the 70th Miss Universe in December 2021, 21 years after Lara Dutta was declared as the pageant winner. Over the course of her reign, she advocated several important social issues with menstrual equity being her priority. But now is the time to pass on the mantle to the next winner who will be crowned on January 14, 2023.

With just a few days remaining, the Chandigarh-born model and actor sat down to answer some frequently asked questions. From dealing with hate comments to her learnings during her time as the Miss Universe, Harnaaz barred it all in a candid video posted on the Miss Universe YouTube channel.

When asked how one can build and maintain confidence, she replied, “The most difficult and the easiest way for me was to believe in myself. I think that’s the same with everyone. To be you, don’t get intimidated by someone’s strength or someone’s weakness. Everyone comes from different backgrounds and situations. You are here for yourself, so own it.”

For her, the biggest learning was to listen to her heart and not the people around her. “When you look back, you’ve got to really feel happy and satisfied for what you have become. You have to let it go, you have to believe and you have to be consistent,” she said.

Harnaaz’s weight gain, unfortunately, became a subject of scrutiny last year. How did she deal with it? “Is there any hate? I am sorry but there’s no ‘hate’ word in my dictionary. You guys need to understand that this is me. I am beautiful and I am going to own it. Whether I look different or whether I don’t look beautiful according to you, it doesn’t matter. I am here for myself and you can’t define who I am,” she said.

Next, the 22-year-old revealed her favourite places in India and no prize of guessing, it’s her hometown Chandigarh. “I really love Chandigarh. It is one of the cleanest cities in India. It is so well-organised, and the food is amazing. The other place I really like is Amritsar. Amritsar ki hawa-paani ka maza hi alag hai. If you guys haven’t been to Amritsar, I suggest you go because it’s a game-changer,” she said.

While there’s no escaping it, passing on the crown can be a bittersweet feeling for a pageant winner. Talking about the same, Harnaaz said, “I am trying to prepare myself because you are never ready for it. Everyone I have worked with till now in the Miss Universe organisation has been so empowering, kind and understanding. I am always going to be so grateful and I am going to miss you so much. But that’s what happens at the end of the day when you pass your crown. You are an independent and strong woman and a woman of your word. That’s what it is teaching all of us. I feel a little bit bad but more than that, I will miss the organisation.”

