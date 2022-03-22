Watch: From favourite food to inspiration, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu reveals it all in latest video

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, who won the coveted crown 21 years after Lara Dutta, is loved for her relatable personality and elegant demeanour.

She keeps sharing updates from the official Miss Universe social media handle, giving everyone a peek into her lifestyle. As such, she recently answered 15 questions about herself, revealing her favourites and more.

Harnaaz’s favourite food is every Indian foodie’s delight. Wondering what is it? It’s rajma chawal, she shared.

Talking about her favourite hobbies, the beauty pageant winner said, “I just love cooking and dancing.” Additionally, she loves watching rom-coms and biopics, when it comes to movies.

For Harnaaz, women health and empowerment are the most important causes. “I look up to my mom,” she said when asked about her inspiration.

A good movie and a quick relaxing shower is how the 22-year-old loves to end her days, she revealed further.

On being asked about things that make her happy, she added, “Delicious food and sweets“. On the contrary, staying alone and not working for a long time make her sad.

Sweet or salty? She likes it sweet. “Candy is my nickname,” she laughed.

Further, she is looking to travel a lot this year. “I want to travel to as many countries as possible but I would be so happy to visit the Philippines and Japan.”

Being herself and completely original is what makes the reigning Miss Universe feel confident.

She concluded the video with a message for her fans. “Well, I am always short of words to explain my gratitude to each one of you. Keep supporting, keep having that faith. I can’t wait to start my journey now,” Harnaaz said.

