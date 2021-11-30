scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Miss Universe contestant in Israel has Covid-19

It was not immediately clear if she had tested positive for the newly detected omicron variant.

By: AP | Jerusalem |
November 30, 2021 5:00:29 pm
Miss Universe, Miss Universe Israel, Miss Universe contestants, Miss Universe contestant covid-19The Miss Universe Organization, which is organizing the pageant, did not identify the contestant who tested positive or her nationality. (Photo: AP)

Organisers of next month’s Miss Universe pageant say one of the contestants has tested positive for COVID-19.

It was not immediately clear if she had tested positive for the newly detected omicron variant.

Israeli authorities have said they will go ahead with holding the pageant in the southern city of Eilat in December despite the rapidly spreading new variant.

 

The Miss Universe Organization, which is organizing the pageant, did not identify the contestant who tested positive or her nationality.

It said Monday that she tested positive upon arrival in Israel and was taken to a government-run isolation hotel.

It said she was fully vaccinated and tested prior to departure.

The organisers said most of the 80 contestants have arrived in Israel.

