Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Miss Universe competition will be held in Israel in December

The three-hour event will broadcast live on Fox in the US and also in 180 countries and territories across the globe. It will end with the current Miss Universe, Mexico's Andrea Meza, crowning her successor

By: AP | New York |
July 21, 2021 6:00:22 pm
Miss Universe competition, Miss Universe competition Israel, Miss Universe winnerMiss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico, poses for the media during her visit to the Empire State Building on May 18, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Miss Universe is heading to Israel for its 70th competition.

The Miss Universe Organisation announced Tuesday that the pageant will be held this December in the southern resort city of Eilat.

Steve Harvey will once again return as host.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

The three-hour event will broadcast live on Fox in the US and also in 180 countries and territories across the globe. It will end with the current Miss Universe, Mexico’s Andrea Meza, crowning her successor.

Meza, a former software engineer, has advocated for women’s rights and is also encouraging people to get the vaccine from COVID-19.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Soon after she was named Miss Universe, Meza invited the media to cover her first vaccination shot in New York.

In a statement released by the Miss Universe Organisation, Meza said she hopes “as many people as possible” get vaccinated so they can participate in the 70th Miss Universe contest.

