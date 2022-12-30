Miss Universe 2022: Know more about Miss Ukraine’s ‘Warrior of Light’ national costume

Even as the war rages on in Ukraine, its citizens show absolute bravado, which they have continually demonstrated over the past several months. Now, Miss Ukraine’s outfit of choice for the Miss Universe pageant’s national costume competition has made waves around the world. Viktoria Apanasenko was seen dressed as ‘Warrior of Light’ in a stunning and powerful ensemble that won her global appreciation.

While representing her war-ravaged country, Apanasenko showcased the costume that she will wear to the 71st Miss Universe pageant that will take place in New Orleans, US on January 14, 2023.

She took to Instagram to reveal the futuristic look that was part mythical with giant, embellished blue and yellow wings — representing the colours of the Ukrainian flag — and feather details, a sword, and her intricately-braided long hair; a crown sitting on her head completed the formidable look.

In a statement accompanying an Instagram reel, Apanasenko’s look was further explained: “The ‘Warrior of Light’ costume symbolises our nation’s fight against darkness. Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.”

“Viktoriia has a weapon in her hands, her body is covered in armor, and at the same time, she carries light through the darkness that came to our peaceful lands with the aggressor. The monolithic jumpsuit symbolises armor and wraps Victoria like a second skin,” the text read.

It added that the white dress consists of a “stylisation of a vyshyvanka” with puffy sleeves and a skirt that has “more than 10 metres of fabric to it”. For the uninitiated, vyshyvanka is the country’s national costume; it is treated like a talisman, and it is believed the wearer will be protected.

“The headwear is decorated with spikelets, which are traditional in Ukraine. Symbolic wings are burned in battle, framed in blue and gold armor in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, and decorated with various mirror ornaments, opened for the decisive battle. The costume was created in Ukraine in four months in extreme conditions, to the sound of sirens, without electricity, and by candlelight,” the caption read.

The costume has been designed by Lesia Patoka and her label Nagolovy. On Instagram, Patoka wrote that after months of hard work, the result is something they are proud of. “The image uses five essential materials and elements that together create a mix of fashion and Ukrainian ethnicity, modern trends and historical memory.”

