scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Miss Universe 2022: Know more about Miss Ukraine’s ‘Warrior of Light’ national costume

Viktoria Apanasenko's costume was created in Ukraine in four months, in "extreme conditions, to the sound of sirens, without electricity, and by candlelight"

Miss Universe 2022, Miss Universe pageant, Miss Ukraine, Miss Ukraine 'Warrior of Light', Miss Ukraine national costume, Miss Ukraine Viktoria Apanasenko, indian express news"The headwear is decorated with spikelets, which are traditional in Ukraine. Symbolic wings are burned in battle, framed in blue and gold armor in the colours of the Ukrainian flag." (Photos: Insatgram/@crystal.viktoria)

Even as the war rages on in Ukraine, its citizens show absolute bravado, which they have continually demonstrated over the past several months. Now, Miss Ukraine’s outfit of choice for the Miss Universe pageant’s national costume competition has made waves around the world. Viktoria Apanasenko was seen dressed as ‘Warrior of Light’ in a stunning and powerful ensemble that won her global appreciation.

While representing her war-ravaged country, Apanasenko showcased the costume that she will wear to the 71st Miss Universe pageant that will take place in New Orleans, US on January 14, 2023.

ALSO READ |Harnaaz Sandhu gets nostalgic on the anniversary of her Miss Universe win: ‘I prayed every moment’

She took to Instagram to reveal the futuristic look that was part mythical with giant, embellished blue and yellow wings — representing the colours of the Ukrainian flag — and feather details, a sword, and her intricately-braided long hair; a crown sitting on her head completed the formidable look.

In a statement accompanying an Instagram reel, Apanasenko’s look was further explained: “The ‘Warrior of Light’ costume symbolises our nation’s fight against darkness. Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.”

“Viktoriia has a weapon in her hands, her body is covered in armor, and at the same time, she carries light through the darkness that came to our peaceful lands with the aggressor. The monolithic jumpsuit symbolises armor and wraps Victoria like a second skin,” the text read.

ALSO READ |The war in Ukraine is the true culture war

It added that the white dress consists of a “stylisation of a vyshyvanka” with puffy sleeves and a skirt that has “more than 10 metres of fabric to it”. For the uninitiated, vyshyvanka is the country’s national costume; it is treated like a talisman, and it is believed the wearer will be protected.

“The headwear is decorated with spikelets, which are traditional in Ukraine. Symbolic wings are burned in battle, framed in blue and gold armor in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, and decorated with various mirror ornaments, opened for the decisive battle. The costume was created in Ukraine in four months in extreme conditions, to the sound of sirens, without electricity, and by candlelight,” the caption read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PATOKA (@patokastudio)

The costume has been designed by Lesia Patoka and her label Nagolovy. On Instagram, Patoka wrote that after months of hard work, the result is something they are proud of. “The image uses five essential materials and elements that together create a mix of fashion and Ukrainian ethnicity, modern trends and historical memory.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 20:00 IST
Next Story

Stop whining: Erik Ten Hag had said to Manchester United star after 4-0 loss against Brentford

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

anant ambani, radhika merchant
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s engagement party: Celebrities keep it stylish at the star-studded bash
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close