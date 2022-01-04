Harnaaz Sandhu begins her journey as Miss Universe 2021; gives a glimpse of her NYC apartment

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu from India, now has a new residence in The Big Apple. The Chandigarh-based model and actor took to Instagram to share with her followers that she was heading to New York City to check out her new apartment. Confirming it, the official Miss Diva page also shared that the newly-crowned Harnaaz had left for the US, to “begin her reign as Miss Universe 2021”.

“We hope and pray she enjoys every minute of her reign and spreads the joy and happiness that she has shared here with us… @harnaazsandhu_03, power to you in your new journey as Miss Universe 2021,” they wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

The winner of the prestigious pageant — that was held last year in Israel — first shared a picture from inside an aircraft, writing that she was making her way to New York. “Here I come, New York,” she wrote along with an emoji of the Statue of Liberty. Take a look.

Photo: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03 Photo: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03

Next, she shared a stunning photograph after having landed in the country. It was a view of the city and its buildings, presumably from inside her apartment. Harnaaz wrote, “Are you guys excited to see my newly designed apartment?”

Photo: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03 Photo: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03

As she teased all this, the official Miss Universe page on Instagram dropped a video of her arrival in New York City. The camera followed the 21-year-old as she stepped out of the car wearing comfy green travel pants, a long black coat, and a mask, of course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Harnaaz made her way to her apartment, and standing outside the door with a key in hand, she said, “Finally, we are here. Are you guys excited? I can’t wait.”

As she entered what looked like a semi-furnished flat, we were greeted with cozy views of the place, its whitewashed walls, looking ready to welcome an occupant.

The Miss Universe winner was earlier clicked flying out of Mumbai airport, and we are in love with her casual sense of fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rampwalk|Fashion (@pageant.fn)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!