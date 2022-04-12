‘It’s something you guys can also follow’: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu shares her everyday makeup look

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has an impeccable sense of style. But its not just that, her makeup skills, which are a perfect combination of glamorous yet subtle, are unmatched as well. Recently, Harnaaz shared a detailed video of her everyday makeup look along with some helpful tips to ace it perfectly.

If you are someone who wishes to keep it light yet glam, this makeup look is perfect for you. “It’s something that you guys can also follow,” Harnaaz said, as she detailed her everyday makeup routine step-by-step.

Take a look.

Here’s how you achieve this simple but stunning everyday makeup look.

* She began by moisturising her face and lips. “Make sure you moisturise your face irrespective of the season. Similarly, it’s important to moisturise your lips well,” she said

* Next, she applied foundation on her face using a foundation stick. While applying the foundation, she mixed two shades and blended them thoroughly using a makeup sponge.

* After that, she shaped and filled her eyebrows using an eyebrow definer. “Always start from the middle and just fill in the gaps,” she suggested.

* Next, she curled her eyelashes and said, “Put the eyelashes curler on your eyelids, look straight and curl them.” Post curling your eyelashes, apply a generous coat of mascara over them. For the lower lashes, Harnaaz prefers using the tip of the mascara brush.

* Give your cheeks a natural look with a hint of blush.

* She outlined her lips using a lip liner before applying lip gloss.

* Next, she used a contour powder to define her face.

* Finally, she finished the makeup routine with a setting spray.

