scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
MUST READ

Miss Universe 2021: Meet Harnaaz Sandhu from India who brought home the title after 21 years

Harnaaz, who is an actor by profession, is inspired by actor and Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra and her body of work.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 13, 2021 10:00:15 am
harnaazIndia's Harnaaz Sandhu participates in the evening gown stage of the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The coveted Miss Universe title has finally returned home — after 21 years — as Chandigarh-born Harnaaz Sandhu was declared the winner of the 70th edition of the pageant on Sunday night in Eliat, Israel.

Actor Lara Dutta had last won the title in 2000.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

In second place was Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, followed by Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane.

ALSO READ |The new Miss Universe is…Harnaaz Sandhu of India

The model, who’s Instagram bio reads, “Shine like the whole Universe is yours”, had previously won ‘Miss Diva Universe 2021’ title that paved her way to the Miss Universe 2021 pageant.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

After the historic win, Harnaaz expressed gratitude for everyone who believed in her. “We did it. I said in my final answer, that I believed in myself and that’s why I was on that stage. I also want to mention a few people who believed in me too. Firstly I would like to thank my family and friends who have been there with me no matter what.They have seen me fall and get up and they have been there supporting me throughout,” she mentioned in a post.

Harnaaz, who started modelling at a young age, gradually made her way to beauty pageants and won her first pageant — Miss Chandigarh 2017.

ALSO READ |‘'Regular, hard working student’: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's school principal

As per her Miss Universe delegate bio, Harnaaz, a Punjabi, draws inspiration from her mother, who “broke generations of patriarchy to become a successful gynecologist and led her family”.

harnaaz Harnaaz Sandhu is extremely close to her family (Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram Stories)

“Driven to support other women the same way, Harnaaz grew up working with her mother at health camps addressing women’s health and menstrual hygiene. Deeply conscious of the privilege her mother’s struggles have gifted her, Harnaaz today is a strong advocate for women’s empowerment, particularly their constitutional rights to education, careers, and their freedom of choice,” the bio reads.

Harnaaz, who is an actor by profession, is inspired by actor and Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra and her body of work.

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta also congratulated her on the win.

“In her spare time, Harnaaz enjoys the company of friends, loves yoga, dancing, cooking, horse riding, and playing chess. She is a water baby and never misses a chance to jump into a pool to rejuvenate herself. She believes in the saying – “Great things happen to those who don’t stop believing, trying, learning, and being grateful,” reads her delegate bio.

Did you know these fun facts about Harnaaz?

*She can “mimic almost anyone including animals”
*She is a “closet singer”
*Loves “writing couplets in my mother tongue Punjabi”

ALSO READ |Harnaaz Sandhu crowned winner of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021

In the run up to the finale, the actor-model wrote how she is “already a winner” as she shared a video which shows her praying at Amritsar’s Golden Temple.

“Faith is unseen. It’s felt. It’s the feeling I have in my heart today. I have faith in God, my family and the blessings you all have showered on me. I have enjoyed my journey and as we near the end of this beautiful pageant, I want to re-live memories with my family, my Punjab. I want you all to know, that I’m grateful for each and every one of you and for all the experiences I had in these 1.5 months. I’m already a winner. I have you all. See you at the Miss Universe 2021 Finale!” she wrote.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

art exhibition, new art exhibition, iSculpt Delhi, IIC art gallery, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, art beyond gallery
New sculpture and installation exhibit aims to take art beyond galleries

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 15: Latest News

Advertisement