Miss Universe 2019: South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi wins the title

The 26-year-old Zozibini Tunzi won the 68th edition of the prestigious pageant. (Photo: Zozibini Tunzi/Instagram) The 26-year-old Zozibini Tunzi won the 68th edition of the prestigious pageant. (Photo: Zozibini Tunzi/Instagram)

Miss South Africa 2019 Zozibini Tunzi won Miss Universe 2019 held at Atlanta, Georgia on December 8, 2019. Twenty six-year-old Tunzi won the 68th edition of the prestigious pageant after excelling through the swimsuit and evening gown round, and impressed judges with her answers on questions regarding social issues and one final chance to explain why she was the right choice.

“I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me — with my kind of skin and my kind of hair — was never considered to be beautiful,” she said in her last response. “I think it is time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine,” said Tunzi, who is a native of Tsolo in South Africa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) on Dec 7, 2019 at 10:01am PST

The runners-up for the crown were Miss Mexico and Miss Puerto Rico. “If you do not use your beauty for your life’s mission, it’s just an empty ornament,” Sofía Aragón, representing Mexico, said earlier in the competition. Madison Anderson represented Puerto Rico.

“Being on the Miss Universe stage is not just a dream,” Anderson said. “I believe that I found my mission. It’s a representation of dedication, resilience and perseverance. I do believe my mission is to show the world that magic happens when we refuse to give up because the universe always listens to a stubborn heart.”

According to the official page of the pageant, Tunzi is a “passionate activist and engaged in the fight against gender-based violence”. “She has devoted her social media campaign to changing the narrative around gender stereotypes. She is a proud advocate for natural beauty and encourages women to love themselves the way they are,” it read.

She was seen wearing a white gown designed by Biji – La Maison de Couture at the prelims. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) on Dec 7, 2019 at 4:23am PST

India’s Vartika Singh didn’t make it to the top finalists. The finalists who made it to the Top 10 were Miss USA, Miss Colombia, Miss Puerto Rico, Miss South Africa, Miss Peru, Miss Iceland, Miss France, Miss Indonesia, Miss Thailand, and Miss Mexico.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd