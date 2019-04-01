Miss Peru 2019 stripped of title, barred from Miss Universe pageant after video shows her drunk

Miss Peru 2019 Anyella Grados has been stripped of her title and barred from competing for the Miss Universe pageant that is to take place later this year. This has happened after a video of her being drunk and throwing up surfaced on the Internet. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the South American beauty queen lost her crown moments after her footage in which she is inebriated went viral on social media recently. In Peru, the legal drinking age is 18.

The same report states that the video was was recorded by Miss Teen Peru 2018 Camila Canicoba. The 19-year-old was placed third in the Miss Peru contest.

“I think that the national queen has to be above all humble and committed,” Jessica Newton, director of the Miss Peru pageant, was quoted as saying. “[Grados] is a figure that has to maintain an image,” she added.

The video apparently was recorded by Canicoba to share it privately. Sharing it on social media happened by mistake, she maintains.

Grados, crowned Miss Peru in October 2018, was supposed to represent the South American nation in the Miss Universe pageant that will take place in Philippines later this year. In the midst of all the turmoil, the beauty queen has refused to step down and has decided to take legal action for invasion of her privacy.

“I will take the legal actions against the person who … has filmed without my consent and then spread the images that impinged against my honor and my reputation,’ Grados stated in a statement.