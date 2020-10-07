What does it take to become Miss India? Check out the eligibility criteria for 2020

Manushi Chhillar being crowned Miss India 2017 (Source: missindia/twitter)

Miss India is all set to host its virtual edition this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, just like most other fashion events. And the registrations for the 2020 edition have already begun.

The beauty pageant has now given us a sneak peek into the eligibility criteria. Check it out:

* The candidate has to be 18-25 years old, till December 31, 2020.

* The candidate should be a minimum of five feet three inches tall, without heels.

* The candidate should be an Indian passport holder. OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) cardholder can apply for the runner’s up title.

* The candidate should be single, not engaged, unmarried and never been married before.

What do you think of the criteria?

